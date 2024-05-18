I Am A Legend 2: Will Smith Shares Production Update on Upcoming Sequel Which Is Releasing Nearly After 2 Decades

Get ready for some big-screen excitement because Will Smith has some thrilling news to share. Yes, he is gearing up to return to the big screen in a major way. Not only will he be starring in the upcoming Bad Boys: Ride or Die, but he’s also set to reprise his role in the much-anticipated sequel of I Am Legend.

The original I Am Legend was released in 2007 and now nearly after two decades, Smith is ready to revisit this world. Recently, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Smith spilled the beans about the progress on I Am Legend 2. So, here’s everything we know so far about the sequel.

The exciting collaboration of Smith and Jordan

In the original I Am Legend, Will Smith played Dr. Robert Neville, a scientist trying to find a cure for a virus that killed many. Will Smith is enthusiastic about the sequel, especially since he’ll be teaming up with Michael B. Jordan. The original movie was a huge success, and fans have been eager for a sequel ever since.

During the interview with Entertainment Tonight, Smith said, "We had a couple of weeks together about a month ago. I think it's looking good. [We have some] really solid ideas… I think we're going to make it on screen together. Micheal B Jordan is the truth, so I would love to do that."

Fans were elated when they heard that Smith and Michael B. Jordan would be starring in the movie. Will Smith shared the news with his fans on his Instagram. He posted a picture on an empty street and tagged Michael B. Jordan in it.

How Will Smith’s character will return?

One big question on everybody’s mind is how Will Smith’s character, Robert Neville will return to the sequel. Because given that he died in the original movie’s theatrical ending. The part 1 was based on a book by Richard Matheson from 1954. And, according to reports, the sequel will delve deeper into themes from Matheson’s book.

If reports are to be believed then the new movie is going to ignore that sad ending and follow a different path. So, Smith’s character, Neville is still alive. Yes, the makes are shaking things up, ignoring the original ending to give us a fresh start. Screenwriter Akiva Goldsman shared some insights on this approach. “We trace back to the original [Richard] Matheson book, and the alternate ending as opposed to the released ending in the original film,” Goldman told Deadline.

Production details, release date, and more

While specific plot details are still under wraps, it’s clear that I Am Legend 2 will take place several decades after the first film. In short, there will be a time jump to give a fresh perspective and new challenges for the characters. The approach aims to show what happens when humans are no longer the dominant species. They are sticking to the iconic backdrop of post-apocalyptic New York City.

While the exact production schedule for I AM Legend 2 remains unclear, the project seems to be moving forward steadily. Smith and Jordan are still figuring things out, but they’re super excited about it. With Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan both starring and producing, a lot is cooking up which is going to blow us away.

Although there’s a lot of excitement around the upcoming project, Smith acknowledged that making a sequel isn’t something he takes lightly. “I told myself I would never do to the fans is make a sequel because it would be cool to have one.”

In addition to I Am Legend 2, Will Smith is also promoting another sequel, Bad Boys: Ride or Die. It is releasing on June 7, 2024. This sequel reunites Smith with Martin Lawrence and they will again have some great fighting sequences with the bad cops.

