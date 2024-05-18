'That's My Guy': Billie Eilish Praises Ex Jesse Rutherford, Says She Is ‘Never Dating Again’

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford, who were first spotted together in October 2022 broke up in May 2023. However, at that time Eilish's representative said that the break-up was amicable and they would be "good friends." In November 2022, Eilish opened up about their relationship for the first time when she told Vanity Fair that she was "really happy and excited" to be dating Rutherford, calling him the "hottest f---ing f---er alive."

And, seems like everything between them is still on good track as Eilish recently shared that they are still good friends. She also stated about what she thinks of any future relationship with someone. Billie Eilish's third studio album, Hit Me Hard And Soft was released on Friday.

Billie Eilish’s praise for her ex-boyfriend Jesse Rutherford

No matter where their relationship stands right now, but both Billie Eilish and her former boyfriend Jesse Rutherford share a mutual friendship, even now.

While giving an interview in Rolling Stone's April month cover story, Eilish said that he is still one of her favorite people.

“That’s my guy, truly one of my favorite people in the world,” she said.

Elsewhere, the All the Good Girls Go to Hell singer said that she has no plans of going into any relationship now. She added that she does not find these relationship thing interesting.

“I plan on never dating again,” she stated. “That’s not true, obviously. But no, I don’t see myself being serious with anyone until I find someone that really feels right to me, and that is not interesting to me right now.”

During a fan Q&A on her Instagram Story last year, one fan asked Eilish if she was dating anyone, to which she responded, "NO SIRRRRRR."

In the Q&A session, one fan asked her about Rutherford. And, Eilish wrote that she and her ex are "Very very good friends only," adding, "My homie forever."

Billie Eilish shared how she broke up with his partner

Billie Eilish has been so private about her relationship life and she respects her partner's privacy too. Fans just knew that she and Rutherford were dating. But they were unaware of how they broke up.

But, according to Eilish, it is so abrupt. She dreamt of an actor and that made an impact on her relationship.

While appearing in an interview at the Oscars nominee luncheon, Billie Eilish talked about that one dream she once dreamt of the Dark Knight actor Christian Bale and once she woke up, she broke up with her boyfriend

She stated, “A couple of years ago I had a dream about Christian Bale and it was like in a little cafe in the sunlight, and it made me realize that I had to break up with my boyfriend.”

She further continued, “I woke up and I came to my senses.”

Though the singer did not mention her partner's name in particular, it can be assumed that that guy was none other than Rutherford.

With her new album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, Billie Eilish seems to be exploring her feelings around her breakup with Jesse Rutherford. L'Amour de Ma Vie, which translates to the love of my life in French, is maybe the song that delves the deepest into Rutherford's place in her life.

Eilish initially addresses her thoughts toward her partner following their separation in the two-part song. She later goes back on her claim that they were her true love and talks about the fallout from their split, especially the betrayal she experienced when they moved on so fast.

