Michael Bublé's Gameday Passion Delights Fans

Michael Bublé is not just one of the best-selling Canadian artists and songwriters in history, but he’s also known as one of the biggest Vancouver Canucks fans. That’s why it was no surprise when the Burnaby crooner took to X to show his support ahead of the team’s Game 5 playoff match against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Arena.

Michael Bublé looked stylish in a Canucks black skate jersey while professing his undying affection for the team. Fans of both his music and hockey were loving it.

Global fans share Canucks love with Grammy award winner Bublé

Michael Bublé took over to the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). “Game day! It is impossible to describe how much I love this tram, but if you give me the chance, I’ll talk about it endlessly until one of us falls asleep. @Canucks “

Supporters worldwide were sharing their love for the Canucks with the five-time Grammy Award winner.

Supporters worldwide were sharing their love for the Canucks with the five-time Grammy Award winner.

One of the users wrote on X, "Let's go, Canucks! #Canucks My sister and I are fans from NYC." Another user wrote, "It's a global thing. Greetings from a New Zealand fan."

Another post dared Buble and How I Met Your Mother star Cobie Smulders to compete to see who was the biggest Canucks fan. “Let's find out who's the bigger #Canucks fan — you or @CobieSmulders.”

Smulders shows Canucks pride at Rogers Arena in 2022

In 2022, Smulders was at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, attending a preseason game against the Arizona Coyotes, and she showed her enthusiasm for her favorite hockey team by rocking a Henrik Sedin Canucks jersey. She stood up and waved at the camera and crowds as the announcer pointed her out to the rink.

It's tough to beat Bublé's love for the Canucks. He's even skated with the players during morning practice and got a jersey with his name on it from the team.

In 2020, Michael Bublé also sang a Christmas carol duet with Elias Pettersson for those spending the holiday season at Canuck Place Children’s Hospice.

