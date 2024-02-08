Disney Reveals 2026 Release Window for Frozen 3 Amidst Franchise Expansion: Report

Frozen 3 will be in theaters in 2026. The release window for the Disney animated series was revealed by the CEO of Disney, Bob Iger, on Wednesday, February 7, during an earnings call. While Frozen 3 does not have a specific release date yet, other Disney films like Zootopia and Moana do.

As for the Frozen franchise, the makers are not only working on a third installment but the fourth installment of the billion-dollar franchise is also in production, setting the tone for a much larger story in the works. The Frozen franchise has seen tremendous success at the box office, with both films earning over $1 billion each.

ALSO READ: Did Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan Attend Grammys After-Party Together? Complete Timeline Of Their Rumored Romance

A long wait for Frozen fans - Disney sets 2026 release window for Frozen 3

Frozen fans will have to wait for two whole years to enjoy the next installment in the franchise. Per Disney, Frozen 3 will hit theaters sometime in 2026. No release date has been unveiled yet. The franchise is one of Disney’s most popular animated franchises in the past decade with Frozen and Frozen 2 earning $1.29 billion and $1.45 billion at the box office respectively.

Advertisement

What to expect from the next Frozen films - probable Plot explored

Along with the release date, Disney has also kept the plot details of the upcoming Frozen movies under wraps. We do however know that there are two new films under production in the franchise that are intricately connected.

While no official information about Frozen 3 has been disclosed by the studio, Peter Del Vecho, producer of the prior two films in the franchise said in an exclusive interview with The Direct last year, “Look we only do sequels if we believe there's enough story to tell. They're working on it up in development. I’m focused on Wish. But it is exciting what they're working on. I will say anything that you read about it in public, we haven't said anything about it. So it's all conjecture, but I trust that it's going to be amazing.”

Jennifer Lee, the director, shared that the team is “really excited about where they're going," while adding that there's “a lot of story to tell with that direction that the movie’s headed.”

Frozen 2 ended with Elsa’s sister Anna becoming the new queen of Arendelle while she took up her role as the protector of the Enchanted Forest. Exploring their new roles will definitely make for the majority of Frozen 3 and 4 plots.

ALSO READ: Why Did Jason Bateman’s Father-In-Law Dance For Him During Wedding? Actor REVEALS Hilarious Anecdote