Pinkvilla At RSIFF: 'Five Of My Best Friends': Jeremy Renner Reveals He Got A Tattoo With The Original Avengers Cast; Find Out What It Is

Jeremy Renner entered the Avengers crew and entertained the audience by portraying the character of Hawkeye. While Spider-Man and Hulk might have been the actor’s favorites as a kid, he definitely went on to become a hero that his young fans would want to look up to.

Renner took one of the spots in The Avengers in 2011, and just like on the big screen, he went on to make bonds for life in real life too. While in a conversation with the panel at the Red Sea International Film Festival, the Marvel star revealed that he got matching tattoos with the four of the main Avengers cast, barring Mark Ruffalo.

While marking his presence at the event, the actor majorly emphasized his role in the Avengers and his upcoming projects. He also spoke about a special tattoo he got on the back of his neck, along with Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Scarlett Johansson.

In his conversation with the audience, the actor revealed that playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was "one of the most beautiful experiences" he's had.

He further added that the role not only made him a household name amongst the fans, but he also found lifelong relationships on the set. He explained, "Playing Clint Barton and then finding, you know, five of my best friends I got to spend the next 12 years of my life with."

The Wind River star continued, saying, that he will got to see different phases of life with his Avenger friends, like “marriages, divorces, and kids." He added, "Ups and downs in our lives and I experienced a lot with these people.”

He went on to admit that “Avengers is a real thing, and we all got tattoos together.” As the actor mentioned getting inked with four of his other pals, the audience grew eager to know what tattoos they got. To this, Renner responded, “It's the A6 symbol, and we all got it in different parts of our body.” Ruffalo who is the only one out of the original 6 Avengers to not be inked, told Jimmy Fallon in 2018 that he was "working up the courage to get needled" like his other friends.

Jeremy Renner last appeared as Hawkeye in the 2021 film Black Widow, and the return of the actor in the superhero suit remains uncertain in the coming Avengers movies.

