Pinkvilla At RSIFF: ‘Favorite Isn’t Sort Of Great Word In My Life But...': Which Avenger Did Jeremy Renner Want To Play As a Kid? Find Out

Jeremy Renner has given his young fans another one of the heroes to look up to. The actor has entertained the audience with his portrayal of Hawkeye in the Avengers films.

During his discussion at the Red Sea International Film Festival, the actor opened up on his two favorite superheroes whom he wanted to play as a kid. Renner claimed that Spider-Man and the Hulk always fascinated him, following which he believed the Avengers to be something of a topic.

While sitting down to have a talk at the panel of the event, the Mayor of the Midtown star claimed that after entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he began to like all the Avengers, unlike before, when he stuck with his top two.

The actor shared from the stage, “Favorite is just sort of not a great word in my life. I don’t use.” Adding a synonym to the word, such as “better or something else,” Renner further explained, “I love all the Avengers, but I remember that before I was an Avenger, I remember Spider-Man being something as a kid that I wanted to be.”

The MCU star continued to say, “I also wanted to be the Hulk first, and then when I was a bit older, I wanted to be the Spider-Man.”

Renner went on to become the Hawkeye in 2011, when he made his first appearance as the superhero in Thor. After donning the suit of the hit comic character, the actor stated that he “loves all my Avengers friends in different ways. Love them dearly.”

Jeremy reprised his role of the armed hero for six films in the Marvel Universe, with the last one being in the 2021 movie, Black Widow. According to the storyline of the MCU, Renner’s character returned home post-Avengers: Endgame and planned on retiring from the force.

Apart from Jeremy Renner, the cast of Avengers includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, and Paul Rudd. Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo, too, are part of The Avengers, who portrayed the roles of Renner’s childhood favorites, Spider-Man and Hulk, respectively.

