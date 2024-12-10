Pinkvilla At RSIFF: 'There Should Be A Carnival Show': Jeremy Renner Opens Up About Working With Tom Cruise On Mission Impossible

Jeremy Renner and Tom Cruise made one gorgeous duo on screens when the actors performed action in the 2011 film Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol. While at the Red Sea International Film Festival, Renner shed light on his experience working with Cruise on a well-established movie franchise.

The Hollywood star shared that the film required him to invest a lot into physical strength, and with the pressure of being alongside the Jerry Maguire star, he had no choice.

While sitting down for a discussion with the audience, the Marvel star claimed that he would eat healthy and drink a lot of water. Further in his conversation, Renner stated that working on the movie turned out to be exciting as he knew what the storyline was and what was expected of him.

Opening up about the physical training that went on during the filming of the scenes, the Hawkeye star revealed, "You eat a lot better, and working with Tom is so much fun, and that's a much more physical type of work a lot of times."

He further explained, "It's nice to be part of a franchise that's already kind of established. You already know how it kind of turns out. You can already envision what the movie is about and what you're a part of, and so it's pretty exciting."

ALSO READ: ‘I Became The Kid’: Jeremy Renner Shares How His Daughter Got More Independent After Taking Care Of Him Post Snowplow Accident

Meanwhile, Renner shared that working on the sets of Mission Impossible is similar to being part of a carnival show. There are stunts and props on the set that are to be used by the actors, which require strength as well as mental preparedness.

Advertisement

During his talks at the RSIFF event, the Mayor of the Midtown star revealed, "That's definitely a carnival show; that's you feel like you're at a carnival full of stunts; you're driving around doing all sorts of crazy stuff and at the top of the Burj Khalifa, right?"

Recalling one of the stunts from the film, the actor shared that Tom Cruise was hanging outside with all the cables on the building while they were present at the top of the tallest property in the world. The actor further claimed that he felt like he was a mile high in the sky.

Apart from spilling out the details of his experience alongside Cruise, the actor recalled almost slipping off the building. Renner stated that he made four phone calls before landing on the ground.

Further, the Mission Impossible franchise is on the road to release its eighth and final film, and Renner will most likely not reprise the role of William Brandt. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on May 23, 2025.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla At RSIFF: Jeremy Renner Gets Candid About Shooting The 'Ridiculous' Knives Out 3 With A 'Killer Cast'