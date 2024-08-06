Prince William Is Upset With Prince Harry For Speaking About Princess Diana’s Death In Interview; Claims Source

Prince William and Prince Harry have been at loggerheads ever since the latter stepped down from his royal duties in 2020. According to royal sources, the Prince of Wales is “furious” at Prince Harry for mentioning their late mother's, Princess Diana's, death in an interview with a media portal. While in conversation with the ITV documentary Tabloids, the Duke of Sussex revealed that there might be evidence present about his mother’s phone being hacked in the 90s.

Prince Harry, further in the interview, added that Lady Diana might be one of the first people whose phone was hacked. Following the segment, a royal insider claimed that Prince William was “spitting mad” at his younger brother for “cashing in on Princess Diana’s death.”

While speaking to New Idea Magazine, a source close to the British Royal Family revealed, "Harry just won't move on, and it appears that since marrying Meghan, the obsession with his mother has only intensified. William's getting to the point where he's washing his hands of Harry for good."

They further shared that while the Prince of Wales was considering reconciliation with his brother and Meghan Markle, after the interview, he “doesn’t trust” Harry anymore. The insider also claimed that the relationship between the two brothers has worsened.

According to media reports, Prince William and Prince Harry had vowed not to speak about their mother quite as openly after she died in 1997. While speaking to ITV in 2017, the Prince of Wales stated, "We won't be doing this again; we won't speak as openly or publicly about her again because we feel hopefully this film will provide the other side, from close family friends you might not have heard before, from those who knew her best, and from those who want to protect her memory and want to remind people of the person that she was."

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not invited to Balmoral Castle to join the other family members for the summer. After moving out of the Palace in 2020, Prince Harry and the Suits actress have been living in California, along with their children.

