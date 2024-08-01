Prince Harry And Prince William's Rift 'Very Bad', But Sources Say Reconciliation Still Possible

Prince Harry’s rift with the royal family has reached its peak but can still be salvaged, according to People sources. While calls and letters to his father, Prince Charles, go unanswered, Harry’s attempts to contact his elder brother are equally ignored, the publication reported on Wednesday, July 31, citing insiders. The rift between the brothers, though “very bad,” is not “irreparable,” a royal tipster added.

William and Harry last put up a united front at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September 2022, alongside their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. The brothers didn't spare each other a glance when Harry visited the U.K. in May 2023 for King Charles’ coronation ceremony, and neither did they meet when Harry visited his home country this May to mark the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games.

The headline-making royal rift began in 2020 when Harry decided to move his family to the USA amid fears for his wife’s safety. Since then, he has detailed the complexities of his relationship with William in his considerably controversial memoir, Spare, referring to the Prince of Wales in the book as both his “beloved brother and arch nemesis," in an Oprah Winfrey interview and a Netflix documentary.

Royal commentators hoped for a reconciliation between the brothers in light of King Charles and Princess Kate’s cancer diagnosis, but any positive development on this front is yet to be observed.

For those unversed, King Charles, 75, was diagnosed with cancer this February following a prostate enlargement surgery. Kate Middleton, meanwhile, announced her diagnosis in March, following weeks-long speculation about her prolonged absence from the public eye. Both royals are hopeful for their recovery and have actively engaged in royal duties over time.

While the King is often seen attending significant public events alongside Queen Camilla, Princess Kate marked her presence alongside William and their three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, at the King’s Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, in June and at the Men’s Wimbledon finals in late July alongside her daughter.

