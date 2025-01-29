Princess Kate Middleton Grabs Eyeballs as She Steps Out For First Public Engagement Since Her Cancer Treatment

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Kate Middleton, who had a tough year amid her planned abdominal surgery and cancer treatment, finally returned to her royal duties after a year on January 14. The Princess of Wales had an emotional visit to the Marsden Hospital, where she completed her cancer treatment.

This visit marked her first solo public engagement in a year, hinting that she's back to being the active royal member she was before her health crisis. Middleton didn't enter the hospital this time from the hidden back door but from the main lobby door, capturing the attention of onlookers and tabloids.

"All eyes are on Kate for when she returns to work," a source told US Weekly in the recent cover story. The source added that Middleton's public appearances could get stressful because of her immense popularity. However, any event she attends gets a "halo" around it and turns it successful.

Therefore, "the public wants as much of her as possible," the source added.

As per multiple outlets, the Princess glowed as she entered the gate of Marsden Hospital dressed in a plaid Blazé Milano coat and her signature heels. The Hospital workers, patients, and onlookers burst into applause to greet Middleton and celebrate her much-awaited return.

As she worked her way through the facility, she offered sympathy and encouragement to other patients, which made people reminiscent of her late mother-in-law and former Princess of Wales, Diana's philanthropic public interactions.

US Weekly reports that the Palace might strategize to increase Middeton's involvement in royal engagements. Her publicity will boost the embattled sovereign family's reputation, which has taken a hit since Queen Elizabeth's demise.

Moreover, the uncertainty of King Charles's health is looming over the royal family, which reportedly casts a new sense of urgency on the Prince and Princess of Wales, who are next in line to be the monarchs of England.