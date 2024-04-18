Princess Märtha Louise Of Norway Claps Back At Media For Circulating 'Lies' About Her Fiancé Ahead Of Wedding

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway picks at the media reports that covered "lies" about her fiance, Shaman Durek Verret. The princess of Norway got engaged to Verret in June 2022 and is set to tie the knot in August.

Princess Louise called out Shaman Durek's mother for spreading a false narrative about her fiance's childhood. Taking to Instagram, the princess wrote a lengthy caption addressing the reports doing the rounds in public.

What Post Did Princess Märtha Put Up On Social Media Over Her Fiance's Fake Reports?

Taking to Instagram, Princess Märtha Louise shared a statement that read, "Se og Hør continues spreading lies about my fiancé, Shaman Durek. Like I said on the podcast, Se og Hør just repeats the lies until everybody believes them."

She said, "This time, they are repeating the lie that Durek was not from a wealthy family as a child (because his mom says so, who got money from spreading whatever lies she could) when the truth is that he grew up in a good neighborhood, his mom left him at an early age, and it was, in reality, his mom not having money, not him. She wasn't even around. Durek's father's bankruptcy came after Durek moved out, so he was not affected by his father's bankruptcy."

Furthermore, the princess wrote, "It is not important to me [whether] he was from a family with money or not as a child, but the fact is that he was, and I am sick and tired of Se og Hør's lies about us. And about Durek."

The princess of Norway accused the media houses of "unethical journalism."

Princess Märtha Louise And Shaman Durek’s Love Story

Princess Märtha Louise and Shaman Durek made their relationship public in May 2019 after five years of dating. Louise is a mother to three daughters, whom she shared with her ex-husband. After calling it quits in 2016, the princess of Norway met Durek, instantly connecting with her fiance. Being a royal by birth, Louise stepped down from her royal duties in November 2022 to freely pursue her interests and love.

With Princess Märtha stepping away from the crown, her brother, Crown Prince Haakon, will take over the throne.

