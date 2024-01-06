Who is Mary, the crown princess of Denmark? Exploring life of first-ever Australian-born queen consort

Mary Donaldson, the crown princess of Denmark, is all set to become the first-ever Australian-born monarch in less than two weeks as Queen Margrethe of Denmark officially steps down as the queen, thus making way for her son and Mary's husband, Prince Frederik, to sit on the Danish throne.

Queen Margrethe announced her abdication on December 31 during her traditional New Year's Eve televised speech. The 83-year-old monarch cited her old age and the accompanying medical complications as her reason for abdication. "I will hand over the throne to my son, Crown Prince Frederik," she said in her speech.

Crown Prince Frederik will formally become King Frederik X of Denmark on January 14, meaning his wife, Crown Princess Mary, will transition to Queen Consort of Denmark. When Prince Frederik married Mary in 2004, people called it a modern-day fairytale.

While the world knows about the future King of Denmark, we are exploring the life of the future queen. Here's what we know and think you should, too.

Princess Mary of Denmark: Formative Years

Princess Mary of Denmark was an Australian citizen of Scottish heritage before she married into royalty. She was born on January 5, 1972, in Hobart, Australia, to Henrietta and John Donaldson. Her father was a math professor and a Scottish immigrant, and her mother was the assistant to the executive vice-chancellor of the University of Tasmania.

Mary Donaldson graduated with a combined commerce and law degree from the University of Tasmania and pursued a career in advertising and communications before venturing into luxury real estate.

Prince Frederik and Princess Mary’s chance encounter at a pub

The future King and Queen of Denmark crossed paths in a delightful meet at an Australian pub, Slip Inn. The Scandinavian Prince visited Australia in 2000 for the Summer Olympics. Frederik was at the bar with his other royal friends like Princess Martha of Norway, the then Prince, and now king of Spain, Felipe VI, to name a few. When Mary was introduced to the group, she was unaware they were royalties.

Speaking about her first meeting with Frederik, Mary told Australian comedian Andrew Delton in 2005, “I gave Frederik my telephone number, and he rang me the next day, so you could say something clicked. It wasn’t fireworks in the sky or anything like that, but there was a sense of excitement.”

Mary relocated to Denmark in 2002; the couple ended up getting engaged and then getting married in 2003 and 2004, respectively. They have four children together: Prince Christian, 18, Princess Isabella, 16, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, 12.

Prince Frederik almost cheated on his future queen or did he not?

Not long ago, there were rumors of Prince Frederik socializing with a Spanish socialite named Genoveva Casanova. Tabloids reported that the future king of Denmark could possibly be cheating on his wife of 19 years, Princess Mary. Reports also suggest that Queen Margrethe’s shocking abdication from the throne was an effort to secure the future of the Danish monarchy.

How true the rumors were is a forgotten history now as Denmark prepares to celebrate its new king and queen in less than two weeks.

