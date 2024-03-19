Recent reports suggesting that Bruno Mars owes millions in gambling debt to MGM Resorts are untrue, according to a spokesperson from MGM Resorts International.

MGM representative slams rumors of Bruno Mars's alleged debt of millions

The representative clarified to TMZ that Bruno does not have a $50 million gambling debt with them, refuting the claims as entirely false. MGM expressed enthusiasm about future collaborations with Bruno, highlighting their longstanding partnership and dismissing any speculation regarding financial disputes.

The representative told the outlet: "We’re proud of our relationship with Bruno Mars, one of the world’s most thrilling and dynamic performers. From his shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM to the new Pinky Ring lounge at Bellagio, Bruno’s brand of entertainment attracts visitors from around the globe. MGM and Bruno's partnership is longstanding and rooted in mutual respect. Any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM. Together, we are excited to continue creating unforgettable experiences for our guests."

Bruno Mars's alleged $50 Million debt report

Advertisement

These clarifications emerged in response to rumors circulating about MGM potentially exerting control over Bruno due to an alleged gambling debt amounting to tens of millions. The source told News Nation about Bruno Mar's debt that, “He owed millions to the MGM.”

They further added, “[MGM] basically owns him, he makes $90 million a year off of the deal he did with the casino, but then he has to pay back his debt. [He will] only make $1.5 million per night after taxes.”

Although Bruno has not directly addressed these rumors, MGM emphasized the integrity of their relationship with him and rejected any insinuations of impropriety. It is noteworthy that Bruno is scheduled to undertake a residency at the resort in the near future.

While Bruno has previously acknowledged his fondness for poker before his rise to musical stardom, using it to supplement his income and cover rent in Los Angeles, MGM assured that they have no intentions of pressuring him regarding any purported debts. They underscored their positive working rapport with Bruno and expressed eagerness for forthcoming collaborations.

ALSO READ: RBG Leadership Award Ceremony Gets Cancelled Amid Criticism For Honoring Elon Musk, Rupert Murdoch And Others