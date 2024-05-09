In the past few months, Elvish Yadav has been embroiled in several controversies and legal issues. Be it his alleged involvement in snake venom addiction, negative PR controversy, or feud with Youtuber Sagar Thakur, popularly known as Maxtern, Elvish has constantly found a place in the media spotlight. Though the influencer is now out of all the mess, he has recently admitted regretting his fight with Maxtern.

Elvish Yadav feels contrite about thrashing Maxtern

In a recent video, Elvish Yadav is seen driving with Maxtern. The two are heading to the court to settle their matter legally. The YouTuber shares the difficulties one faces during court settlements and calls it a boring place. He says that had he not hit Maxtern or Maxtern had come to him when he called, they would not be seeing such a day today.

Elvish says that they are going to court just to do a signature because Maxtern wasn't ready for a compromise initially and went on to file a case. So, they are now bound to complete the legalities. Maxtern also realizes the bearing of negative consequences and asserts that the brain stops working in such moments of anger. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy holder mentions how they went to court earlier, but couldn't finish up with the formalities due to the strike.

Besides opening up on his physical altercation with Maxtern, Elvish also addressed the trolling that UP’s topper Prachi Nigam faced for her appearance in recent times. He shut down the trollers by stating that one day, that girl will laugh at you with her achievements.

Here a look at some of the clicks from Elvish’s vlog:

About Elvish Yadav and Maxtern’s feud

The controversy between Elvish and Maxtern took birth when the latter shared a video wherein the former was seen beating him. Elvish was accompanied by a group of men who kicked and slapped Maxtern brutally. He ended up suffering numerous injuries.

Maxtern went on to file an FIR with the Gurugram Police against Elvish following the fight incident. According to the complaint, a case under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC was registered against the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner.

Later, the content creators called a truce and shared a picture together on social media. The photo highlighted that they resolved their issues and became friends.

