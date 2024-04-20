'Quite An Honor': Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles Shower Praises On Taylor Swift After Appearing On Fortnight MV

The new music video for Taylor Swift’s lead single Fortnight stars US actors Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles from the classic film Dead Poets Society, which was released in 1989 – the number for which Swift has a special affection. Swift and Post Malone collaborated on the music for Fortnight, the first single off the Cruel Summer singer's Tortured Poets Department album, released on April 19.

“I’m still laughing from getting to work with the coolest guys on earth, Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles (tortured poets, meet your colleagues from down the hall, the dead poets),” Swift wrote on Twitter Friday about the cheeky collaboration. And, both Hawke and Charles also could not resist sharing the joy of collaborating with Swift.

Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles Appear in Taylor Swift’s Fortnight music video

Taylor Swift's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, features numerous collaborations. Notably, it also includes contributions from esteemed alumni of Dead Poet Society, John Charles and Ethan Hawke.

They were seen making a surprise appearance in the newly-released music video for Taylor Swift and Post Malone's song, Fortnight. The album became Spotify's most-streamed album in a single day, while Swift also became the most-streamed artist in a single day in Spotify history, the platform said.

Hawke and Charles appear as scientists wearing white lab coats with embroidered names referencing their Dead Poets Society characters. Hawke starred as Todd Anderson in the 1989 Oscar-winning film, alongside Charles as Knox Overstreet, with the cast also including late acting great Robin Williams as John Keating.

Swift explained that the video serves “as the backdrop” for her latest compilation of songs.

“Pretty much everything in it is a metaphor or a reference to one corner of the album or another. For me, this video turned out to be the perfect visual representation of this record and the stories I tell in it,” she tweeted.

Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles Share Their Joy

Following the release of the music video of Fortnight from The Tortured Poets Department, the two Dead Poet Society alumni took to their social handles to share how they felt making a song with Swift.

Hawke along with a black & white picture wrote: “Todd” & “Knox” from DEAD POETS SOCIETY are now PhDs in THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. It’s quite an honor.”

He added, “Thank you @taylorswift for the opportunity to be in the music video for your song FORTNIGHT feat. @postmalone. Carpe diem!”

Charles also wrote that he has been a long-time admirer of Swift who recently became the first artist billionaire solely from a musical background.

“I’ve admired Taylor for a long time, but meeting her in person took my fandom to a whole new level.”

“Genuine, kind, approachable, and just an all around stellar human being — Not to mention a kick ass director to boot! #TSTTPD,” he continued.

Swift announced The Tortured Poets Department album at the Grammys after winning her 13th career trophy. She also won her fourth Album of the Year Grammy and set a new record in the category by beating out Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder, and Frank Sinatra, who each have three wins.

