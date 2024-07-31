Rachel Zegler's Character Princess Ellian Saves Her Parents In Magical Animated Adventure Spellbound, Checkout The Latest Teaser Trailer

Rachel Zegler is stepping into voice acting in the Netflix musical film Spellbound, created by Skydance Animation. In this animated movie, she voices Princess Ellian, who goes on a journey to save her kingdom. A spell has turned her parents into monsters. Watch the official teaser trailer below.

Rachel Zegler voices Princess Ellian in the Spellbound teaser

In the new animated movie Spellbound, Princess Ellian, voiced by Rachel Zegler, faces an unusual family crisis: her parents, the king, and queen of Lumbria, have been turned into giant, rampaging monsters by a mysterious spell.

The trailer shows Ellian trying to manage her monster parents, who have been caged by the kingdom’s army, as she works to break the spell. Spellbound is directed by Vicky Jenson, co-director of Shrek, with music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Glenn Slater.

Spellbound Director Vicky Jenson on depicting family dynamics in Spellbound

Director Vicky Jenson, known for Shrek, explains that Spellbound uses magical elements to tell a relatable story about family relationships. Jenson said to Netflix in an interview, “If we start with the familiar — the kingdom, a princess, a king, a queen, and a spell — we could use that to express the story of this family,”

The director further added, “For me, the story is even more universal than the specifics of this family dynamic. For me, it speaks to kids and their parents, to the kind of alienation that can happen as we grow up, and the steps we have to make toward each other to weather it together and come through the other side with better understanding.”

As Ellian sets out to lift the curse on her parents, viewers may recognize familiar elements in the magical kingdom of Lumbria, like a rideshare frog and a magic wand that works like a car key fob.

Rachel Zegler, known for her role in West Side Story, was thrilled to work on an animated film, drawing inspiration from her love of animated classics like Beauty and the Beast, tells Netflix. Jenson praised Zegler's voice performance, noting her ability to convey vulnerability and humanity.

Ellian’s parents, in their monstrous forms, are voiced by Oscar winners Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem. The voice cast also includes John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis, Nathan Lane, and Tituss Burgess.

Spellbound premieres on Netflix on November 22.