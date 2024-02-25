Who Is Marlo Hampton? All About The Reality Star As She Departs The Real Housewives of Atlanta Ahead of Season 16

Fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta will bid farewell to a familiar face as Marlo Hampton announces her departure from the franchise ahead of its 16th season. Hampton's exit came in the wake of the expiration of her contract with the makers, marking the end of her journey on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Everything to know about Marlo Hampton

Marlo Hampton, born on February 7, 1976, hails from St. Petersburg, Florida. Her upbringing was marked by adversity, having navigated the foster care system due to her mother's struggles with addiction and abuse. Despite these challenges, Hampton pursued education and obtained her BA in Social Work and Interdisciplinary Science from the University of Southern Florida in 2003.

A testament to her entrepreneurial spirit, she later ventured into the fashion industry, establishing a high-end boutique catering to Atlanta's elite clientele. Beyond her business endeavors, Hampton is renowned for her philanthropic efforts, notably founding the Glam It UP! project to empower young girls in foster care.

Marlo Hampton will not feature in the 16th season of RHOA

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE , Hampton reveals that her tenure with The Real Housewives of Atlanta concluded at the end of season 15, signaling her departure from the beloved franchise. “My contract with Real Housewives of Atlanta ended when season 15 wrapped. This break from RHOA is a fresh start, allowing me the space to participate in new creative entertainment projects focused on my future, and not reliving my past," she shared.

Embracing this transition as a fresh start, Hampton expresses gratitude for the platform the show provided, allowing her to spotlight issues like foster care awareness through her non-profit organization, Glam It Up, Inc. Hampton stated, “My nephews are transitioning into pivotal stages of their academic adolescence, and I am focused on my representation in their eyes and getting back to showing my multifaceted lifestyle of philanthropy, fashion, and fabulosity! I am thankful for this amazing platform of Housewives, which has allowed me to bring awareness to foster care, my non-profit Glam It Up, Inc., and showcase my fashion showroom, Le'Archive. I look forward to my continued relationship with Bravo and NBC Universal.”

Despite her exit, Hampton's impact on the series cannot be understated. Beginning as a friend of former cast member NeNe Leakes in season 4, she gradually ascended to become a full-time housewife in seasons 14 and 15. Hampton's memorable presence, characterized by her sharp wit and unapologetic demeanor, resonated with viewers, earning her a devoted fan base. Andy Cohan opened up about the RHOA’s future, revealing, “We've got wonderful casting. We've got some amazing new gals, and this is gonna feel, I'm feeling very positive about the new season of Atlanta, so just standby and you will hear more."

While fans may miss her absence from the show’s upcoming season, Hampton continues to look forward to delivering her best through her upcoming feats. On the other hand, it is to be seen who will be introduced in the newly assembled cast in the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

