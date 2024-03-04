Exciting news for fans of The Real Housewives of Dubai as the show gears up for its second season premiere on June 2nd! Here's everything to know about the upcoming Season.



Real Housewives Season 2: Everything to Know So Far

Viewers can expect all the glitz and drama from the luxurious city of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with familiar faces like Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan, and Caroline Stanbury returning, joined by new Housewife Taleen Marie.

In one of her confessionals, Al Madani says, “Follow me, or you’re against me,” while Brooks was seen calling someone out, “You disrespected my friend.”

The first season, which premiered back in June 2022, offered a glimpse into the opulent lifestyles of these friends living in the City of Gold. It left off with Caroline Stanbury tying the knot with her beau, Sergio Carrillo, and discussing about starting a family. There were also tense moments between the housewives, including feuds between Stanbury and Ayan, and Milan and Stanbury.

However, things have changed since then, with surprising developments in relationships. Ayan and Stanbury, once at odds, have developed a newfound respect and friendship, as revealed during BravoCon 2023. They now share laughs and support each other through thick and thin.

Nina Ali won't be returning in Real Housewives Season 2

Sadly, founding housewife Nina Ali won't be returning for the second season, opting to focus on new opportunities. But the drama continues with Taleen Marie stepping in to fill the gap. The teaser for the upcoming season promises more conflicts and heated moments, with Stanbury and Al Madani clashing in a fiery argument.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of the series since its first season, and with the premiere date finally announced and a sneak peek released, excitement is building. Brace yourselves for another season packed with drama, luxury, and unforgettable moments in the vibrant city of Dubai.

Catch the premiere of Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Dubai on June 2nd at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo, and binge-watch Season 1 on Peacoc

