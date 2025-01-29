Reese Witherspoon Gives Glimpse into Casting Process of Legally Blonde Spinoff Series; Says it's 'Kind of a Trip'

Reese Witherspoon opened up about the highly anticipated spinoff series of the cult classic movie Legally Blonde which catapulted the actress into stardom. The Emmy nominee who famously played the blonde attorney Elle Woods in the movie is having a gala time casting a younger version of her iconic character.

Speaking to People magazine, the Big Little Lies actress revealed that the series is beginning to come together and will commence shooting in March 2025. “I'm really excited,” Witherspoon gushed.

The series will follow future lawyer Elle Woods as she navigates the challenges of high school. Witherspoon admitted that she’s particularly excited about the casting process — which she revealed is happening currently — and get to audition young girls who would play the younger version of her.

“It's kind of a trip,” she said about the process. The Morning Show actress admitted that watching young girls full of “enthusiasm and excitement” has been a fun experience. She also revealed that there are several good and potential auditions, making it harder for her to select one person for the role among so many.

Although Witherspoon was renowned before the 2001 rom-com, the movie cemented her status as a leading star. The blockbuster movie also starred Selma Blair, Luke Wilson, Victor Garber, Jennifer Coolidge, and Raquel Welch.

As of now, the actress is busy promoting her upcoming comedy movie You're Cordially Invited in which she stars alongside actor-comedian Will Ferrell. It follows Margot (Witherspoon) and Jim (Ferrell) as they face off in a wedding war.

“When two weddings are double-booked at the same venue, the father of one bride and the sister of the other bride try to preserve the wedding weekend,” says the official synopsis. Chaos unravels as the duo tries to preserve the wedding ceremonies of their respective loved ones.

You're Cordially Invited will be released on Amazon Prime Video on January 30.