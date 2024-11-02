Reese Witherspoon Reveals She Voted Early In 2024 US Presidential Election; Find Out Who She Chose And Why

With less than a week remaining until the 2024 U.S. presidential election, many celebrities are opting to cast their votes early. Reese Witherspoon happened to be one of them.

The Legally Blonde actress, 48, updated her fans via a social media post on Friday, November 1, that she “voted today” instead of waiting for November 5. Wearing a white sweater and standing outside a blue building, the actress flaunted her “I Voted” sticker while explaining what prevalent issues were on top of her mind when she decided on the candidate she wanted to support.

“Top of my mind, as I considered all candidates, is protecting women’s rights to medical privacy and reproductive choice,” the Morning Show actress wrote. “This is a critical time in our shared history to vote for the candidate that represents the future we want to see.”

Unsurprisingly, the Democratic candidate Kamala Harris corresponds with the actress and producer's criteria.

Harris, 60, is running with vice presidential candidate and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz against former President Donald Trump, who is this year’s Republican candidate. The latter is not a favorite among female voters this election season, as he is alleged to have assisted the United States Supreme Court in overturning Roe v. Wade in 2022.

The landmark 1973 case allowed American women to opt for abortion outside of medical emergencies under the constitutional right to privacy.

Trump, moreover, is sharing his ticket with Ohio Senator JD Vance, who has been on the receiving end of backlash ever since the former POTUS announced him as his running mate. He’s faced criticism for referring to women choosing not to have children as “childless cat ladies” during a 2021 interview.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston Casts Her Vote for Kamala Harris; Criticizes J.D. Vance’s ‘Childless Cat Lady’ Remark

Walz, on the other hand, has been a staunch supporter of not only women’s reproductive rights but also immigrants and LGBTQ+ rights.

Witherspoon continued her Instagram caption by explaining that she voted for Harris while bearing in mind her “daughter” and “millions of hardworking American women” who value their freedoms. The Big Little Lies star added that she wants to “protect democracy at all costs.”

She concluded her message by noting that no matter what happens in this election, she’s committed to contributing to the progress of the U.S. in a unified way.

Among other celebrities who have endorsed the Harris-Walz ticket are Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Madonna, LeBron James, Oprah Winfrey, the Avengers cast, and more. Trump, meanwhile, has celebrities like Tony Hinchcliffe, Dr. Phil, Mel Gibson, John Schneider, Zachary Levi, and more supporting him.

ALSO READ: Did Kim Kardashian’s Son Saint West’s YouTube Account Get Deleted Amid His Viral Post About Kamala Harris?