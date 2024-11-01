Did Kim Kardashian’s Son Saint West’s YouTube Account Get Deleted Amid His Viral Post About Kamala Harris?

Kim Kardashian’s son, Saint West’s social media account was deleted only a month after it was created. According to media reports, the reason behind the young West’s account getting deleted was the anti-Harris memes shared during the ongoing presidential election campaign.

As per the reporting of The Daily Beast, the page was launched in September under the username @TheGoatSaint, and the 8-year-old shared a meme from the YouTube Shorts, which showcased a boy stepping on sh*t and as he takes away his foot to check, Harris’ face appears.

Meanwhile, upon searching for the page, a message reads, “This page isn’t available. Sorry about that. Try searching for something else.” Screenshots from the meme shared on the young West’s account have been making the rounds on the internet, and fans speculate if Kardashian shared the meme through her son’s account.

Some of the other users also called Saint his father’s son, referring to Kanye West’s endorsement of Donald Trump.

Moreover, before her son’s account was deleted, Kardashian promoted it on her Instagram stories. Saint is Kardashian and West's second child. The other three kids of the former couple include North West, Chicago West, and Psalm West.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian Receives PRICELESS 44th Birthday Present From Daughter North West; See Here

Furthermore, while promoting her son’s YouTube account, the SKIMS owner wrote, “I finally allowed Saint to have a YouTube channel.” She also requested that her followers subscribe to the channel.

However, sources close to Kardashian revealed that Saint had to read and sign an “extensive contract,” in which he agreed to follow his mom’s rules. The document read, “I am not allowed to comment on any personal family information. I am not allowed to film any personal information. I am not allowed to film while North is recording music.”

Advertisement

It further stated, “I must show my mom or guardian all videos before I post them. I give permission to any grownup if mom says to delete my video for any reason.”

Apart from Saint, North West also operates a TikTok account where she uploads makeup tutorials.

ALSO READ: Are Kim Kardashian And Pete Davison Still In Contact After Their Breakup? Source Reveals