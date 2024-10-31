Jennifer Aniston Casts Her Vote for Kamala Harris; Criticizes J.D. Vance’s ‘Childless Cat Lady’ Remark

Jennifer Aniston has made her fans aware of her ‘Vote’ via an Instagram post promoting Kamala Harris and Tim Walz recently. Aniston said that she endorses these leaders because they support such issues and causes that she values as well.

These causes are better healthcare, inclusiveness, women’s reproductive freedom, equitable opportunities, preference and protection of schools, and a fair economic system. Aniston also opined that this choice is also an expression of her desire for more rational and compassionate leaders.

In inviting her audience to vote for their leaders, Aniston, like many other celebrities, emphasized that it does not matter where a person is; his/her voice and vote always matter. The Murder Mystery star joins celebrities like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Eminem, and others in her public endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz.

The Friends star wrote, "Today not only did I vote for access to health care, for reproductive freedom, for equal rights, for safe schools, and for a fair economy, but also for SANITY and HUMAN DECENCY. Please remember that whoever you are and wherever you live, your voice matters. Your VOTE matters."

This comes after her telling off J.D. Vance for expressing the view that childless women, including Kamala Harris, are "miserable" in their own lives, whom he referred to as “childless cat lady.” Aniston herself has had a personal IVF story and questioned Vance's stance that takes away such opportunities from women.

Aniston clearly stated in her post, "I very proudly voted for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz."

The Morning Show star added, "We are so lucky we get to VOTE and this election is in our hands! We only have one week until Election Day, so talk to your friends, your family, your neighbors, and let’s find our way back to each other with respect, a common cause, and love."

Jennifer Aniston used her post to explain her position on the political divides existing in the country and encouraged the voters to select leaders who would strive towards unity. She expressed a degree of fatigue towards the constant negativity and declared that the time of fear, pandemonium, and democratic threats should be over.

