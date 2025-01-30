Renée Zellweger Cozies Up to Boyfriend Ant Anstead at Bridget Jones Premiere Afterparty Amid Engagement Rumors

Renée Zellweger appeared radiant at the premiere of her upcoming film Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy with her boyfriend and rumored fiance, Ant Anstead. On Wednesday, January 29, the couple were seen holding hands at the afterparty.

Zellweger sported a pink strapless gown with red pointed-toe heels, while Anstead looked dapper in a dark gray three-piece suit at the bash. The couple who fell in love on the sets of Anstead's show Celebrity IOU Joyride in 2021 looked happy as they made their way through the streets amidst the paparazzi.

However, the attention shifted to her ring finger, which was covered by two bandages. This prompted speculations that the actress was hiding a ring underneath. This wasn't the first time the couple sparked engagement rumors.

In July 2023, The US Sun reported that the pair was planning a private wedding ceremony. Moreover, Anstead has referred to Zellweger as "missus" in multiple social media posts.

In 2021, People magazine confirmed the budding romance between the Jerry Maguire actress and Anstead. "Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right," a source told the outlet at the time.

At the London premiere of the film, the actress spoke to BBC about the Bridget Jones franchise ending with the release of its fourth and final film. She told the outlet that the feeling hadn't "sunk in yet" and that she wanted to enjoy being in denial for a little while.

However, the actress did hint at the possibility of another movie if this one performs well. When reporters asked if the fourth film was the final one, she teased, saying, "fingers crossed," that it's not.

The first film of the franchise was released in 2001, and Zellweger has been playing the titular character in all the movies ever since. Based on the novels written by Helen Fielding, the upcoming installment will follow Bridget as she navigates her life as a widow and single mother.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy will hit the theaters on February 12.