'Rewriting History for Clout is Not Cute': Marcus Jordan Slams Ex Larsa Pippen; Says She Wants 'Press'

The Real Housewives of Miami star's ex-boyfriend responded on his Instagram Story after she discussed their relationship with Amy and T.J. podcast.

About a month after their breakup, Marcus Jordan responded to his ex-girlfriend Larsa Pippen with a now-deleted Instagram Story. This came shortly after Larsa, 49, discussed their split on Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' podcast on March 26. Larsa talked about her breakup with Marcus, 33, after a year of dating during the podcast.

ALSO READ: ‘I Don’t Think He’s...': Larsa Pippen Shares Insights on Her Split With Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen on Marcus Jordan: Age gap not a concern

During the podcast interview, Larsa felt she and Marcus, whose father is NBA legend Michael Jordan, were on separate paths. She emphasized that their 16-year age gap didn't bother her. "I feel like I have to be true to who I am, what I’m doing, and what he’s doing, you know? I want him to be happy. He’s a great guy, but I just don’t feel like it’s for me," she conveyed, as reported by Page Six. She reflected on being alone, recognizing either missing someone or realizing they're not the right fit. This realization led her to conclude that Marcus might not be the one for her.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘They Are Now Done’: Reports Confirm Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen Have Ended Their Relationship

Marcus Jordan calls out Larsa for clout-chasing

Marcus Jordan voiced his discontent with Larsa's interview, highlighting the issue of rewriting history for attention. He expressed frustration with people changing to fit irrelevant conversations, questioning why attention is given to those seeking press.

American TV personality Larsa Pippen and American basketball player Marcus Jordan initially sparked romance rumors in late 2022, confirming their relationship in January 2023. After about a year together, they broke up in early February but reconciled shortly after. However, they decided to part ways again earlier in March. During the podcast, Larsa admitted that she is now single and ready to mingle.

ALSO READ: Real REASON Why Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Broke up revealed: Did Michael Jordan influence their split?