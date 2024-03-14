Marcus Jordan Net Worth

NBA legend Michael Jordan and his ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy, had their son, Marcus Jordan, on December 24, 1990.

Marcus has two siblings, Jeffrey and Jasmine, from his parents' marriage, which lasted from 1989 to 2006.

From Michael's subsequent marriage to Yvette Prieto, Marcus gained two half-siblings, Victoria and Ysabel.

As a college student, Marcus dominated the basketball court as a shooting guard for the University of Central Florida Knights. After being scouted by UCF in 2009, he decided on the school over Toledo, Iowa, and Davidson.

Throughout his tenure at UCF, his game stats averaged 12.3 points and 2.7 rebounds, yet he mysteriously abandoned his team in 2012.

Marcus entered into a relationship with Larsa Pippen in January 2023, a status that lasted for a year until they broke up in 2024.

Their introduction was in 2019 at an LA party through mutual acquaintances, followed by the spark of a romantic scandal in 2022. The couple also co-hosted the Separation Anxiety podcast during their time together.

Their relationship encountered its fair share of turbulence, including an objection from Michael Jordan due to the 16-year age gap between Marcus and Larsa.

Advertisement

Another layer of complexity added was the historical entanglement of their families, as Larsa's ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, was a fellow Chicago Bulls teammate with Michael in the 1990s.

What is Marcus Jordan’s Net Worth?

Despite being born into his father's legacy, Marcus, independently forging his identity in entrepreneurship, particularly made a reputation via his premium sneaker store, Trophy Room.

By 2024, his net worth had progressively escalated to about $2 million. Recognized for his athletic lineage and business endeavors, he secured endorsements from distinguished companies such as Nike and Air Jordan.

His principal sources of income, notably selling Air Jordan and Nike merchandise for substantial profits, provide him a rough monthly income of $41,000, culminating in an annual revenue close to $500,000.

Even though his father, Michael Jordan, possesses a colossal wealth of approximately $3.2 billion, Marcus Jordan's financial achievement takes a unique standing in its own right.

Marcus Jordan’s Age and Height

Marcus Jordan is 33 years old and 6 ft 3 inches (191 cm) tall.

Marcus Jordan’s Salary

With approximately earning a monthly salary of $41,000, Marcus Jordan accumulates about $500,000 each year. Major profits from the sale of Air Jordans and Nike apparel form his main source of income.

Through his thriving sneaker store, Trophy Room, and endorsements from companies including Nike, Alife, Mitchell & Ness, and the Upper Deck Card Company, Jordan's net worth approximates at around $2 million.

Alongside Jordan co-initiated an entertainment and tech enterprise called Heir Jordan, targeted towards young sportspeople. This venture boasted a successful capital raise of $.6 million headed by Thrive Capital, adding to Jordan's financial triumph.

Marcus Jordan’s Brand Endorsements and Investments

Marcus Jordan, basketball great Michael Jordan's second eldest, holds endorsement contracts with numerous brands such as Nike, Upper Deck Card Company, Air Jordan, Alife, and Mitchell & Ness.

Yet, the financial specifics of these collaborations remain undisclosed. Marcus Jordan elevated his wealth remarkably, launching Trophy Room, an elite sneaker outlet based in Orlando.

His prime investments went into Trophy Room, his entrepreneurial sneaker outlet in Orlando, Florida. The store takes its inspiration from his father's sprawling trophy room, offering bespoke, limited-edition footwear, and housing collaboration with leading brands.

Advertisement

Marcus Jordan’s House

No information is available about Marcus Jordan’s current residence.

‘D up on Cancer’ Charity

In 2023, Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen took the reins to organize the Wooshi World Celebrity Basketball Classic, a charity game in Miami, supporting the 'D Up on Cancer' cause.

Advertisement

Noted celebrities like Tyreek Hill, Lil Pump, Jen Selter, and Jimmie Allen were featured in this event, emphasizing Marcus and Larsa's dedication to charitable efforts and sportsmanship.

Marcus embraced the role of a team coach in this event held at FLA Live Arena. Moreover, this event also marked a significant stride in their relationship due to its public nature, hinting at their seriousness as a couple.

ALSO READ: What is Dennis Rodman doing now?