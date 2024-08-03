RHONY’s Dorinda Medley Will Host Bravo’s Upcoming Real Housewives Spinoff Set At Blue Stone Manor Estate

The Berkshires estate owned by Dorinda Medley which has featured numerous times on The Real Housewives of New York City will be the set for a brand new spin-off series. According to Deadline, the spin-off will be similar in format to Hulu’s Vanderpump Villa.

Medley will be the boss and host of the Blue Stone Manor where the contestants will reside. The spin-off is in its early stages of development and is yet to be picked up as a series. However, given the popularity of the mansion which Medley has smartly capitalized on, the show has the potential to get the green light!

Medley has launched her own bourbon named after her popular and heavily televised estate. In 2021, she partnered with AirBnB to allow fans to book a stay in her 1902 Tudor-style home in western Massachusetts.

Previously, Blue Stone Manner was used as a set for Peacock spinoff The Real Housewives Ultimates Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club which featured contestants Taylor Armstrong, Brandi Glanville, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Eva Marcille, Jull Zarin, and Phaedra Parks.

The Real Housewives Of New York City alum first joined the show in 2015 for season 7 and exited during the show’s 12th season. Throughout her time on the show, her Berkshires estate became a talked about property.

Later, Medley returned to the Real Housewives world in 2022 as part of the cast of Peacock’s The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2. In 2023 she reunited with her former RHONY co-stars for another spin-off series titled, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3: RHONY Legacy.