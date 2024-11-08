Ridley Scott Was Offered To Direct Top Gun: Maverick But Declined Because Of THIS Reason

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and suicide

While Top Gun: Maverick played its upper hand at the box office, it saw the absence of its original director, Tony Scott. Meanwhile, his brother Ridley Scott was offered the opportunity to direct the new installment; however, he declined.

Recently, while opening up about the offer and the reason he had not accepted it, the director—who has given us some of the most remarkable movies such as Gladiator—made everyone a bit emotional.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ridley Scott revealed that the film was originally offered to him. He further explained, “I said, ‘I don’t want to follow my brother.’ Tony was always interested in today.”

The House of Gucci director went on to mention that many of his projects are based on history. If not, he prefers to make movies based on fantasy or stories that explore science fiction.

“Tony didn’t like fantasy,” the filmmaker added.

The film Top Gun: Maverick was later directed by Joseph Kosinski.

For those who may not know, Tony Scott directed the original Top Gun in 1986, an action-adventure classic. His other film credits include beloved movies such as True Romance and Man on Fire. The highly acclaimed director passed away in August 2012, by suicide. He was 68.

Speaking of Joseph Kosinski, he has also directed notable films such as Only the Brave and the 2010 sequel to an epic movie, Tron: Legacy, among others.

When asked by THR if he would like to add anything to the conversation about his brother, the Exodus: Gods and Kings director touchingly stated, "I miss my brother."

Just as the original Top Gun left a tremendous impact on the world, its sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, was also a major hit.

The movie is led by Tom Cruise, who reprises his role as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. In the latest installment, Cruise’s Maverick becomes the trainer of a new generation of pilots.

The film also stars Miles Teller and Glen Powell, with Val Kilmer reprising his iconic role from the original as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky.

Meanwhile, get ready for another blockbuster that's about to hit the big screen, as Ridley Scott is returning with the sequel to Gladiator.

The sequel will star Paul Mescal, alongside an impressive cast that includes Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, and more.

Gladiator II is set to be released on November 22, 2024.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

