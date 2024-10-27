Paul Mescal Opens Up On Getting Nervous Before First Meeting With Denzel Washington On Gladiator II Set: ‘I Bailed Out’

Recently, Paul Mescal shared the panic he felt when he first tried to introduce himself to Denzel Washington on the set of Gladiator II. While appearing on The Graham Norton Show, he expressed his excitement about nearly approaching the Oscar winner, only to hesitate at the last moment.

Mescal recalled, "The first day that I was actually working with Denzel, he was up in the box, and I was rolling around fighting some monkeys or something. At the end of the day, I was like, 'I must go up and introduce myself to Denzel.'"

Feeling fearless about taking the self-introduction at the end of the day, Mescal made it to the stairs, but he immediately got nervous, which made him chicken out. He quickly returned to his dressing room, promising himself he'd be more courageous the following day.

He hilariously admitted, "I stood there for a couple of minutes, and I said, 'Not today'. So I bailed out, and I ran to my dressing room — like, 'Tomorrow I'm going to be a brave boy.'"

The following day, Mescal was resolute and stayed at the base of the staircase to wait for Washington as he came down. It was a stressful and painful moment, though Washington lightened the mood at the start by telling Mescal to stop going to the gym.

He said, "Denzel walks down, and it was like, 'Oh, God, here we go.' And he shook my hand, and it just felt extraordinary. He looked at me for ages, and he goes, 'Stop workin' out, man.'"

Advertisement

Washington had great words for his co-worker, adding that Mescal was talented and performed just as well as Russell Crowe in the lead role in Gladiator. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Mescal stated that it was mesmerizing for him to work with Washington and Ridley Scott on this ambitious project.

However, he is positive much more will come after Gladiator II. He further mentioned that there is more he wants to achieve and that he does not wish to rest after this movie. Gladiator II, starring Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, and Connie Nielsen, arrives in theatres on November 22.

ALSO READ: Gladiator II NEW TRAILER: How Is Lucius And Maximus Connected? Watch To Find Out Major Reveal