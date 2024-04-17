Met Gala 2024: Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Lily Gladstone, And All The Stars Rumored To Be In The Invite List So Far

It’s almost time for A-listers to pop up in their best fashion at the Met Gala 2024. The spectacle, regarded as fashion’s biggest night, will unravel at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6. With less than a month left, the guestlist for the 2024 season is already in progress.

Sources speculate Met Gala veterans like Rihanna and Kendall Jenner are to attend in addition to a few red carpet newcomers. Supermodel Gisele Bündchen, who attended multiple Met Galas with ex-Tom Brady, is speculated to step in with beau and jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente this year.

Star guests for Met Gala 2024

The guest list for the 2024 season has newcomers Lily Gladstone, who recently made waves for her work in Oscar-nominated Killers of the Flower Moon and The Bear star Ayo Edibiri, per Page Six. Saltburn star Barry Keoghan made his red carpet debut last year and is expected to make an appearance at the fashion event.

Rihanna's history of jaw-dropping looks at the Met Gala has set the bar high for her 2024 look. In 2015, the Umbrella singer popped up in a yellow fur-trimmed Guo Pei gown followed by her 2017 look, sporting a pink-petaled Comme des Garçons. A source confirmed that RiRi will be back with her iconic fashion game this year.

While the Kardashians are regulars at the Met Gala, as of now, only Kendall Jenner is rumored to attend. Supermodel Gisele Bündchen shall debut with her boyfriend Valente. Other notable celebrities who have made it to the guest list include Olivia Rodrigo, Uma Thurman, Sarah Paulson, and Cara Delevingne.

Since 1995, the prestigious Met Gala has been under the leadership of Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue. This highly anticipated event extends exclusive invitations to renowned designers and celebrities from all corners of the globe, creating a magnificent celebration of fashion, art, and culture. Although tickets are available for a lavish price of $50,000, attendance is only granted upon the approval of Anna Wintour herself.

All about Met Gala 2024

Scheduled for the first week of May, the Met Gala 2024's official theme is The Garden of Time. This year, the event will celebrate the Costume Institute’s new exhibition, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, per Vogue.

The gala will exhibit 250 rarely-seen items from the Costume Institute’s permanent collection including designs from top-notch designers like Dior, Schiaparelli, and Givenchy, among others. Charles Frederick Worth ball gown from 1877 will be displayed in the exhibit using video animation, AI, CGI, and light projection.

Besides the theme, the Met Gala 2024 will be divided into zones of Land, Sea, and Sky, paying homage to nature. “It is very much an ode to nature and the emotional poetics of fashion,” said Andrew Bolton, Wendy Yu Curator in Charge of the Costume Institute. Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth will honor the event as the hosts for the 2024 season.

Streaming details for fashion’s biggest night, the Met Gala 2024 haven’t been revealed yet. However, the 2023 event was live-streamed across digital platforms with co-hosts La La Anthony, Chloe Fineman, and special correspondent Emma Chamberlain.

