Rihanna Reveals Desire to Trade Places with Sons; Says 'they'e living the best, the greatest life'

The 'Don't Stop The Music' hitmaker, Rihanna who has two young sons RZA and Riot with her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky admitted that she would love to swap places with her children for the day. She also stated that her kids live "the greatest life" and she would love to experience that. Rihanna with her partner welcomed their first son, RZA, in 2022 and then welcomed their second son, Riot, in August 2023.

The Barbadian singer recently made an appearance at Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son's pre-wedding. She also made a few other appearances here and there. She performed at the Super Bowl halftime in 2022, which was the most-viewed halftime performance of all time. Rihanna was last seen in the 2022 music video Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination in 2023.

Rihanna Would Be Delighted to Swap Places With Her Children for the Day

At the launch of her FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone sneakers, she was asked whose shoes she'd like to jump in for a day, and told Entertainment Tonight: "You know what? My kids.

"'Cause they'e living the best, the greatest life. And the love they have for everyone. They know they're loved.

"I just beam to see it in their eyes knowing that everybody in this house is at your beck and call."

Grammy-winning singer, Rihanna confirmed her relationship with rapper A$AP Rocky soon after their dating rumor sparked in early 2020. During a conversation with Complex, he was asked about a potential teaming up with Rihanna on a PUMA project. And what he replied was surprising to many.

“What could we team up and just like f*cking smash and go crazy on?” He said playfully.

“I think we do a real great job at collaborating and making children,” he said before adding, “I think that’s our best creation so far.”

Apart from singing, Rihanna has tried her hand at acting, appearing in films including Battleship, Ocean’s 8, and Guava Island. She has also her own brand of cosmetics, intimate apparel, and clothing, and she is a thriving entrepreneur.

Rihanna Would Love to Expand Her Family

In a new cover story for Interview Magazine, Rihanna said that she's open to expanding her family, stating that she hopes to have a daughter.

When she was asked whether she planned on having more members to her family, she responded that she would have “As many as God wants me to have.” “I don’t know what god wants, but I would go for more than two,” she added. “I would try for my girl. But of course if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.”

The fashion icon has always expressed her wanting to become a mother. In 2020 also, in an interview with British Vogue, she said,"I’ll have kids – three or four of ’em.”

“I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong…’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

She also said that she revealed she would love to get back her pre-pregnancy figure, citing she doesn't want "implants" or tummy tuck, but she'd be open to getting a "br*ast lift".

She said: "I haven’t done enough research to know, but I heard that you might have some scars. I’m okay with all that.

"But I don’t want to ever have a tummy tuck because I don’t want a new navel, and I don’t want that scar, right?"

Rihanna Opened Up About Motherhood

In an interview with British Vogue, Rihanna got candid about pregnancy, the birth of her son, and parenting with her partner

"Having a kid honestly unlocks another side of life where you're now in the matrix with the people who've already had kids," she said. "You come to have a different respect for moms and dads."

She added that "everything changes when you have a baby."

"Oh my God, it's legendary," she continued. "It's everything. You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever. You literally try to remember it -- and there are photos of my life before -- but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don't identify with it because you don't even allow yourself mentally to get that far because... Because it doesn't matter."

