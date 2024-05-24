Robert Downey Jr Roasts Chris Hemsworth During Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony With Avengers Co-stars' Help

Thor received the honor, but Iron Man almost stole the spotlight from him. Here's how!

Chris Hemsworth received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, May 23, and his Avengers co-star, Robert Downey Jr., marked the occasion with a hilarious roast of arguably the most popular Avengers character. RDJ asked his fellow Marvel friends Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, and Chris Evans to describe the man of the hour in three words, and their answers had the audience tickled.

“What is Chris Hemsworth?” Downey began. “Renner says, ‘Absurdly, annoyingly amazing.” Ruffalo came in strong with ‘friend from work.” Scarlett Johansson got to the heart of it with ‘sensitive, leading lady.’ Captain America calls him the ‘second best Chris.’ And I’ll bring it here and now: There is no one who deserves it more. He is ‘Hollywood star recipient.”

On the flip side, Downey praised Hemsworth for being one of the most remarkable people he knows. Here's what he said:

‘He has a true wit and he has a depth of soul’ — Downey Jr lauds Chris Hemsworth during his Walk of Fame ceremony

“I wrote all of my comments myself, which is why they are going to be quite insightful and brilliant,” Downey joked before delivering a moving speech in favor of Hemsworth.

“Beyond the cape and the hammer is a contagious Aussie charm. You are a remarkable human being. You are a legend,” the actor, 59, said of his fellow Avengers star, adding, “Chris is a bit daunting to describe. He's very elusive because of the pretty packaging. However, upon further inspection, he has a true-blue wit and he has a depth of soul, and it has been my sincere pleasure to know you these many years. You keep us Hollywood folks on our toes because you're just a real deal.”

And since Hemsworth’s Hollywood Walk of Fame recognition came a mere hours before the release of his latest film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Downey told the crowd in attendance at Hollywood Boulevard that he is confident Furiosa will “be the film of 2024.”

“I'm going to see it three times. I want commitments that everyone is going to see it three times," the Oppenheimer star playfully remarked.

When Chris Hemsworth thought Handprint Ceremony was Hollywood Walk of Fame Induction

In an interview given to Variety, Hemsworth admitted that he thought he had already gotten the Hollywood Walk of Fame honor in 2019 when the Avengers: Endgame cast was asked to put their handprints in cement outside the iconic TCL Chinese Theater.

“I thought that was the Walk of Fame! So when we did it, I thought, ‘Oh cool, I’m getting a star,” Hemsworth recalled. “And someone told me, ‘No, that's not what this is.’ I went along with it like I completely knew what was happening. It was kind of afterwards, I was like, ‘So, where's the star?’”

Well, 2,781 is your star number on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Chris!

