‘Feel A Wonderful Profound Sense Of Gratitude': Chris Hemsworth Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Chris Hemsworth was honored with a star on the coveted Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, May 23, the day before the U.S. release of his latest film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, starring Anya Taylor-Joy.

George Miller, who directed and co-wrote the post-apocalyptic flick, was in attendance at Hollywood Boulevard for the ceremony honoring Hemsworth, and so was the actor’s castmate from Avengers, Robert Downey Jr. Anya Taylor-Joy, who plays the titular character in Furiosa, was also in attendance. And of course, Hemsworth’s family and friends joined him on his special day.

Chris Hemsworth heaped praises on his parents during the ceremony, saying they raised him “with the belief that if you do choose something you're passionate about, if you lean into something you love with your heart and soul, then the purpose and the meaning is laid out in front of you.”

The 40-year-old Aussie star continued, "We don't say rising in love; we say falling into love, so fall into it. There's a leap of faith that occurs, and there's a risk in that. But if you have people around you to catch you and support you, then it's a far easier risk to take. And I'm so thankful for my parents' encouragement along the way, and the confidence they gave myself and my brothers to pursue something we were passionate about that ignited curiosity and creativity."

On Thursday, Hemsworth became the 2,781st celebrity to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the central figure did not hold back from expressing his gratitude for the recognition. Here's what he said:

‘I feel like I'm about to wake up in some way’ — Chris Hemsworth Delivers Profound Speech at His Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

“I like many actors, on my way to an audition, would drive through this section here of Hollywood Boulevard and see the billboard of films that I wished I was a part of, of films that were inspiring me, the stars on the sidewalk here and sort of ask myself or wonder, ‘Wow, one day,’ or ‘What if?’ or ‘What would that be like?’" Hemsworth said while accepting the honor.

“It’s kind of a dream-state quality to it, I feel like I'm about to wake up in some way and it's just not real, it's all something I've imagined,” he continued, adding, “To be here, in reality, I feel a wonderful, profound sense of gratitude.”

The Extraction star, in his speech, also thanked his “beautiful wife,” Elsa Pataky, for being his pillar of strength throughout and putting aside “her own dreams in order to support mine."

"I am forever in your debt,” the actor added.

Chris Hemsworth Acting Credits

Hemsworth is best known as Thor, a hammer-wielding god who first introduced himself to the world via the 2011 eponymous standalone Marvel film. He then became a part of the Avengers franchise, appearing in The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Hemsworth also made quite a buzz by playing mercenary Tyler Rake in the 2020 action thriller Extraction and 2023’s Extraction 2. His other notable film credits include Snow White and the Huntsman, The Huntsman: Winter War, Men in Black: International, Ghostbusters reboot, Rush, Vacation, and more. The actor’s American film debut came in 2009’s Star Trek as George Kirk.

Hemsworth was born on August 11, 1983, in Melbourne, Australia.

