Ron Howard’s 1999 Letter Defending Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Jake Lloyd Resurfaces Online

The enduring legacy of Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace continues to evoke discussions and reevaluations nearly 25 years after its release. Among its cast, Jake Lloyd's portrayal of the young Anakin Skywalker stands out. The former actor is back in the news after his mother, Lisa, opened up about her son's mental health issues surrounding the film Star Wars and the actual reason behind Jake leaving Hollywood.

Right after this a Twitter account dedicated to Star Wars, @sw_tweets, re-shared a letter penned by Ron Howard. The acclaimed director, who was previously approached to helm The Phantom Menace, addressed criticisms aimed at the young actor following negative coverage in Newsweek.

More details about the letter

Dated January 19, 1999, the letter highlights Howard's frustration with Newsweek's article, which criticized Jake Lloyd's acting skills based on rumors and unnamed sources. Howard, stating that the film hadn't been released yet, disagreed with the negative assessment of Lloyd and expressed disappointment in Newsweek for targeting a child actor without seeing the movie. Mark Hamill has also defended Lloyd previously.

Naturally, Newsweek wasn't alone in criticizing Jake Lloyd. Following The Phantom Menace's release, many voiced negative opinions about the child actor. Despite this, Lloyd didn't pursue acting further after the Star Wars film. His mother has since refuted claims linking his departure from acting to the backlash from Star Wars.

Mental health and media backlash

Jake Lloyd's mental health, diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, is believed by his mother to be unrelated to his involvement in Star Wars. She thinks it's likely genetic and would have happened regardless. Currently, Lloyd is ten months into an eighteen-month stay at a mental health facility following an incident last year. His mother says he's doing well.

While the negativity around The Phantom Menace might not have directly affected Lloyd’s mental health, Ahmed Best's experience shows how criticism can be harmful. Best has talked about how backlash against Jar Jar Binks led to his having suicidal thoughts. Ron Howard's point is clear: criticizing a child actor, even if you haven't seen the movie, is not helpful. While The Phantom Menace is seen as a flawed film, some fans suggest enjoying the Star Wars saga without it. Critiquing the movie is one thing, but attacking child actors is absolutely unnecessary.