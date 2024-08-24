Rose McGowan Opens Up About Stepping In Late Shannen Doherty’s Shoes While Replacing Her On Charmed; DEETS

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Rose McGowan recalled replacing the late Shannen Doherty on Charmed. The former entered the show in its fourth season and portrayed the character of Paige, who was the half-sister of Halliwell. After Doherty took an exit from the show in season 3, McGowan was offered a role, and she happily accepted it.

The Scream actress recently made an appearance on the Let’s Be Clear podcast, which was previously hosted by the Beverly Hills actress. After Doherty’s death, the actress’ mother has taken over to continue with the medium to reach the fans.

In the episode, McGowan revealed how she indulged in the popular show without knowing the backstory or the plot. The actress shared, "At the time I joined Charmed, I did not understand the backstory.”

She added, "I was just told she was fired, and nobody talked about her.” The Jawbreaker actress went on to state how the Charmed character helped her in her profession.

She said, "I was very famous at that point, but I was persona non grata, non-hirable. I caused disruptions everywhere I went. This is something that Shannen [and I] later talked about, that she related to the weight of what it's like to have the media machine lie about you."

McGowan and Doherty had shared a good bond offscreen, and the duo also went on to advise one another well on their careers and roles they picked up along their acting career.

Adding more to her experiences on the TV show, the actress claimed that she was repeatedly reminded that the cast change on the show wouldn’t last long and that she would soon be left jobless. The Planet Terror star went on to say that when she stepped into the show, "it was just strange.”

"I was told over and over: 'No show survives a major cast change.' You only have like 200 jobs on the line and far more behind the scenes of people you can't see in administration, but no worries if everybody loses their jobs because your joining is going to tank the show,” recalled McGowan.

Meanwhile, Shannen Doherty passed away at the age of 53 after battling breast cancer for over a decade. According to the sources, the late actress had been quite positive about her health until the end of time. The Hollywood industry poured in tributes for the actress.

