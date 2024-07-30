Shannen Doherty Reflects On Her Youth And Beauty In Posthumous Podcast Appearance; Rose McGowan Pays Tribute

Shannen Doherty appreciated her youth before her untimely passing earlier this month. The actress appeared posthumously on the July 29 episode of the House of Halliwell podcast and revealed she had an epiphany about her physical appearance while rewatching Charmed, which aired in the early 2000s.

“You know what's really interesting about going and rewatching these as a woman is, I was like, ‘God, I was really pretty back then,’” Doherty shared on Monday. She acknowledged how she wasn't even wearing a lot of makeup at the time, but she nonetheless looked radiant, youthful, and thin.

Doherty added that though she enjoyed revisiting her past work, it was the first time she felt a bit sad. “Youth is wasted on the young,” the actress remarked, adding that she would have one hundred percent appreciated her looks if she had them now, in her 50s. The late actress quipped that, although she had lost some weight after her cancer diagnosis, she was still not as skinny as she was back then.

Under a snippet of the iHeartRadio podcast episode posted on Instagram, Doherty’s former Charmed co-star Rose McGowan left an emotional comment. Explore it below!

Rose McGowan remembers Shannen Doherty

McGowan said Doherty’s demise still does not feel real to her, as she keeps thinking she’ll meet her late friend soon. “It’s real but not real. Even at this late stage, her beautiful mind so sharp, it never felt possible,” she said of Doherty. “Shannen always,” she concluded.

Charmed ran from 1998 to 2006 and centered on the lives of three Halliwell sisters—Prue, Piper, and Phoebe—played by Doherty, Holly Marie Combs, and Alyssa Milano, respectively. McGowan joined the cast as Paige Matthews, a long-lost half-sister after Doherty departed the show.

Shannen Doherty died of cancer at age 53

Doherty’s long-time publicist, Leslie Sloane, announced the unfortunate news of the actress’s demise on Sunday, July 14, stating that the actress passed away the day before, surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She announced her remission on Instagram in April 2017; however, her cancer returned in 2019, leading to a stage four metastatic diagnosis the next year. As recently as last year, Doherty told People in an interview that she wasn’t done living.

