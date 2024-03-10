RuPaul Recalls Childhood Trauma In His New Memoir; Reveals His Mom Almost Burned Down Their House

RuPaul Andre Charles, lovingly known as RuPaul, is celebrated for his groundbreaking hit reality show RuPaul's Drag Race. The drag queen recently released his memoir The House of Hidden Meaning, wherein he opened up about his “skeptical” childhood

The singer said that he and his sisters made laughter their coping mechanism. As a child, RuPaul felt his mother was unhappy after his father’s death. So the young actor took it upon himself to be “goofy” and make her laugh.

RuPaul opens up about his childhood trauma

The actor shared that he grew up in a “warring” household with a charming but superficial father. RuPaul’s father also had an extra-marital affair, which his mother learned about later on, and drama ensued.

His mother threatened his father about setting his car ablaze. The drag queen wrote in his memoir, "She poured gasoline all over his car, and stood there with matches," he remembers. "It was a pivotal moment for me. And I didn't know why until I became sober. I realized in sobriety that I had separated. I'd disassociated from myself at that moment. And didn't really rejoin my consciousness until I got sober."

The drag queen dissociated with this memory for a long time until he stepped into sobriety. The Emmy-winning artist recalled, "I'm like a camera on a jib that is moving around the scene. I'm looking at myself, my family, and the situation from outside of my body, which is, of course, what the human consciousness does in traumatic situations.”

The drag queen’s mother predicted he would be a Star

Surprisingly, a psychic told RuPual’s mother (Ernestine) that he would be a star in future. Since that day, the singer and actor have felt like he was “anointed” and have worked towards that title.

RuPaul opened up about being the anchor as he comforted everyone after his father’s early demise. “I had to pierce the dark cloud of my mother's unhappiness for long enough to help her forget that anything was wrong," he said.

The actor wrote, “I had the sense something horrible had happened to her when she was a little girl." He added, "I felt it was my duty to share my joy with her, to make her laugh, and to act goofy. My sisters and, I used laughter as the cure for everything. I still do.”

RuPaul’s advice on life

In the memoir The House of Hidden Meaning, the Emmy winner talks about taking on responsibility as a young child, which also helped him in his career. “I'm an alchemist. I could create joy. I became very calculating and reading the room. I learned how to shape-shift into what the situation called for,” he said.

Now that he is older, the actor has “learned to comfort the child inside. Which is something I'm still doing today." He also advised people not to take life (an illusion) too seriously, and that love, kindness, and sweetness are the only valuable things and rest “turns into dust.”