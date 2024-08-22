Rush Hour 4 in Early Discussions, But Director Brett Ratner's Role Remains Contentious

Disclaimer: This article mentions sexual assault.

In July, Lionsgate executives held a greenlight meeting, discussing Rush Hour 4, the next installment in the action comedy franchise. The studio aims to build franchises to complement its John Wick series and capitalize on audience nostalgia with well-known IP, making it an attractive idea for the studio. The movie could potentially feature franchise filmmaker Brett Ratner as the director and producer, despite his seven-year absence from Hollywood due to allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment in 2017.

However, Ratner denied allegations of sexual misconduct and was dropped from his agency. He has not made a film since and denied being contacted about Rush Hour 4, stating the query was filled with "gross inaccuracies" and would not provide further comment.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros., the distributor of Rush Hour films, has allowed the film to be licensed elsewhere, despite its lucrative nature. Tarak Ben Ammar, a veteran executive with recent credits like Equalizer 3, has retained the rights to make Rush Hour 4 under his Eagle Pictures banner. Ben Ammar, who previously acquired the Weinstein Co. library, is liaising with potential partners on the film, with Arthur Sarkissian, the original producer of the Rush Hour franchise, attached to produce with Eagle Pictures.

Ratner has been pursuing a fourth Rush Hour film, but his involvement has been met with resistance from studios like Paramount and Sony. Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan have been suggested as potential stars, but their involvement is not official. Both actors have expressed their desire to return for the next Rush Hour installment, and their involvement is not official.

Advertisement

Ratner had a successful career as a music video and studio filmmaker in the ’90s and 2000s, before his big break with the first Rush Hour film in 1998. He directed the next two movies, with a collective franchise gross of more than $500 million at the domestic box office alone.

In 2017, six women accused Ratner of sexual misconduct in a Los Angeles Times report. Actress Natasha Henstridge accused Ratner of forced or*l s*x, while Olivia Munn claimed Ratner masturbated in front of her while delivering food to his trailer.

Rush Hour 4 requires domestic and international distribution partners for production. Domestic distributors would receive a ready-made franchise installment, while Warners would receive a licensing fee. Library rights to other Rush Hour films are not owned.

A potential new Rush Hour film reflects Hollywood trends where one studio's IP can be another's franchise, and nostalgia is marketable. The Accountant sequel, directed by Ben Affleck, was licensed by Artists Equity for an undisclosed fee from Warners, marking a shift in the industry where one studio's IP can be another's franchise.

Advertisement

As for the box office, new tentpole fare has fallen flat this year. Lionsgate’s videogame movie Borderlands bombed, earning $13 million in domestic ticket sales, while Universal’s action comedy The Fall Guy has been seen as a disappointment even with $92 million in North American sales.

The latest installment of the Bad Boys franchise, Bad Boys 4, has earned nearly $400 million globally, with $200 million coming from domestic ticket sales. In a Hollywood landscape where box office receipts have been poor, an IP-backed feature with partially underwritten risk like Rush Hour 4 is a tempting offer, as it offers a chance to capitalize on the success of the franchise.

ALSO READ: Mufasa: The Lion King: Everything We Know About The Upcoming Movie So far