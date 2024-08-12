Ryan Reynolds-Blake Lively Become First Married Couple To Top Box Office Records Together After Bruce Willis And Demi Moore

We all know that Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been supportive of each other throughout their ventures and married days. But they have also become even stronger together, as seen at the box office.

The two Hollywood stars recently had their movies launched independently. While Reynolds could be seen reprising his superhero character in Deadpool & Wolverine, Blake Lively is seen in the drama It Ends With Us.

Both of these films have managed to gross high numbers at the box office, making the most loved couple in the Hollywood film industry a legendary one. Talking about the movies of the stars, both flicks are currently ranking at No. 1 and No. 2 at the box office simultaneously in 34 years.

While Lively’s It Ends With Us was launched on August 9, 2024, Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool & Wolverine, also starring Hugh Jackman in the titular role, was released on July 26, this year.

Surprisingly, It Ends With Us has made $50 million, having it placed right behind the Free Guy actor’s movie, the Marvel Studios project that has grossed more than $54 million right this weekend. Deadpool & Wolverine has also grossed $494.3 million domestically since it was released in the theaters.

Before Lively and Reynolds, it was Bruce Willis and Demi Moore who were leading the box office as a married couple. Their movies had topped the box office back in 1990.

While Die Hard 2 was released on July 3, starring Willis, Demi Moore was seen in Ghost, which premiered less than two weeks apart. Talking about that epic and nostalgic era, both the movies Die Hard 2 and Ghost were seen in the list of the top two films.

Ghost was said to be the second-most successful movie, as per a report by PEOPLE, dominating the box office by earning $217.6 million. Meanwhile, Die Hard 2 was seen on No. 8, grossing $117.5 million.

Talking about the Demi Moore starring film it was even nominated for the Oscars in five separate categories and won two. While Bruce Willis and Demi Moore got married in 1987 and welcomed three daughters together, the couple sadly got divorced in the year 2000.

Both Willis and Moore have appeared in three movies together, the 1991 Mortal Thoughts, then in the 1996 film Beavis and Butt-Head Do America as well as in the 2003 movie Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle.

Similarly, Lively and Reynolds were seen in Green Lantern, IF, and Deadpool & Wolverine, with the Shallows actress playing the role of Lady Deadpool.

