Deadpool and Wolverine grossed Rs. 9.50 crore in its third weekend in India, which brings its running total to Rs. 150 crore. The film headlined by the Marvel superhero duo is the ninth Hollywood film to gross over Rs. 150 crore in India. There is probably another Rs. 10 crore or so left in the tank for it, which will mean a photo finish with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for the seventh place in the list of highest-grossing Hollywood movies in India.

The highest-grossing Hollywood films at the Indian box office are as follows:

Rank Title Gross

(in Rs.) 1 Avatar: The Way of Water 467.00 cr. 2 Avengers: Endgame 448.00 cr. 3 Avengers: Infinity War 299.00 cr. 4 Spider-man: No Way Home 266.00 cr. 5 The Jungle Book 261.00 cr. 6 The Lion King 188.00 cr. 7 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 161.00 cr. 8 Oppenheimer 157.50 cr. 9 Deadpool and Wolverine 150.00 cr. 10 Avatar 149.00 cr. 11 Furious 7 138.00 cr. 12 Jurassic World 129.00 cr. 13 Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning 127.00 cr. 14 Thor: Love and Thunder 123.00 cr. 15 The Fate of the Furious 122.00 cr. 16 Fast X 122.00 cr. 17 Godzilla x Kong 120.00 cr. 18 Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom 108.00 cr. 19 Avengers: Age of Ultron 105.00 cr. 20 Captain Marvel 105.00 cr.

The Hollywood box office in India, much like in other parts of the world, heavily relies on well-established intellectual properties (IPs). In India, the biggest draws from Hollywood are Marvel, star directors such as James Cameron and Christopher Nolan and animal/creature film franchises like Disney's live-action reimaginings, Jurassic Park and the Monsterverse. The action franchises Fast and Furious and Mission: Impossible also consistently perform well.

Note: In the past, the numbers for films distributed by Warner Bros. such as Godzilla x Kong, Fast X, Kung Fu Panda 4, etc. were being reported including 3D charges. The above list is numbers excluding 3D charges to align with the reporting standards of other films. It needs to be said that including 3D charges is actually the correct way to report and in future, all films could be corrected by including those charges but for now, these charges are excluded.

Including 3D charges, Avatar 2 grossed Rs. 520 crore approx in India. Deadpool and Wolverine is Rs. 172 crore approx including 3d charges.