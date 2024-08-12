Is Their Ongoing Drama Between It Ends With Cast? Here's What Netizens Think

Social media has been buzzing with rumors and speculations about possible drama among the cast of the upcoming film It Ends With Us. Yes, reports suggest that all might not be well behind the scenes. The film stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, who also directed the movie. But fans have noticed some strange things during the film’s promotions.

Fans have taken to TikTok and other social media platforms, piecing together clues and analyzing every detail. People are asking: Is there trouble between the film’s lead actors, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni? Let’s dive into what’s been happening behind the scenes of It Ends With Us.

What fans are saying

Social media platforms like TikTok, Reddit, and X are filled with fan theories. Most of them claim that there’s tension between the stars, especially between Lively and Baldoni. The rumors seem to have started because Lively and Baldoni have been promoting the film separately during the press tour.

Fans noticed that they haven’t appeared together much which might be because of a rift. Over the past week, Baldoni appeared on shows like Access Hollywood, Today, and Good Morning America. While Lively was interviewed by Vogue, Capital FM, and CBS Mornings. Their separate interviews and promotions have led to these fan theories.

Post-production disagreements

Another factor is that a report from The Hollywood Reporter suggests that there was a “fracture” among the filmmakers during post-production. According to reports, Blake Lively commissioned her own cut of the movie from editor Shane Reid. Reid had previously worked on her husband Ryan Reynolds’ film Deadpool & Wolverine.

However, other sources have downplayed this idea. They noted that it’s uncommon for films to have multiple cuts during post-production. The whole filmmaking team, including Lively and Baldoni, agreed on the final version of the movie. So, even though Lively’s role in editing seems unusual, it doesn’t necessarily mean there was a fraud.

Social media speculations

Moreover, people have also noticed that Lively, who is also one of the producers of the film, doesn’t follow Baldoni on Instagram. The movie is based on Colleen Hoover’s novel, It Ends With Us. And, Hoover also doesn’t follow Baldoni on Instagram. Fans have noticed that Baldoni follows both Hoover and Lively on Instagram. This detail, while minor, has become a talking point in online discussions.

In one of her interviews, Lively mentioned that Reynolds wrote a scene in the movie that has become a fan favorite. This led to more speculation that there could have been more disagreements over creative control between Lively and Baldoni. Also, multiple sources have dismissed this, saying that Reynolds did not write the entire scene.

Baldoni’s praise for Lively

Despite the rumors, Baldoni has publicly praised Lively’s performance and her contributions as a producer. In various interviews, he has described her as a “dynamic creative” and expressed love for her work. He even mentioned that he was “mesmerized” by Lively and knew from their first meeting that she was perfect for Lily Bloom’s role.

On the other hand, Lively avoided mentioning Baldoni by name. So, this might say something. Jenny Slate, who plays a supporting role, also drew attention. In an interview on the red carpet with Deadline, she was asked about working with Baldoni as both director and co-star. She talked about how hard it is to juggle many roles but didn’t say much about working with Baldoni. Fans saw this as another sign of tension.

Posing separately on the red carpet

Fans also looked closely at the red-carpet premiere of the movie in New York City. Usually, co-stars, especially those who are love interests, take photos together. But at this premiere, Lively was seen with husband Ryan Reynolds and other co-stars. Whereas Baldoni was only photographed with his wife, Emily Baldoni.

A marketing stunt?

Some fans are claiming that this ongoing drama could be a marketing strategy to generate buzz for the film. Since It Ends With Us deals with domestic violence, the promotional plan might be keeping Baldoni separate from the rest of the cast. (Baldoni plays the role of abusive Ryle Kincaid in the film) So, might be this intentional?

What do you think about the same, do let us know in the comments!

