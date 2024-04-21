Sabrina Carpenter Makes Cheeky Reference To Barry Keoghan’s Saltburn Bathwater Scene During

Sabrina Carpenter’s latest track, Nonsense Outro, had a cheeky reference to her boyfriend Barry Keoghan and one of his films, Saltburn. While opening for a portion of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, the singer and actress, changed the outro to her 2022 song Nonsense at each stop, usually nodding to the city she’s performing in and casually shoving in a sexually suggestive line or two.

On Friday, April 19, while performing at the Coachella Music Festival, Carpenter used one of the Emails I Can’t Send tracks final three lines directing towards her partner Barry Keoghan.

In her performance, the singer cheekily crooned, "Man, his knees so weak he had to spread mine / He’s drinkin’ my bath water like it’s red wine / Coachella, see you back here when I headline.”

Fans were quick to point out Sabrina Carpenter’s reference to her partner

In the short clip from X (formerly Twiiter) Sabrina Carpenter’s recent outro is quite cheeky and evident and fans were able to quickly point out that the bath water line appears to be referencing the Saltburn scene in which Oliver (Keoghan) drinks bathwater left behind by Felix (Jacob Elordi).

"THE SALTBURN REFERENCE IM SCREAMING," one user commented on the clip, while another wrote, "SHE DID NOT HOLD BACK AT ALL."

In another comment, which received over 30,000 likes, another added, “LOL I LOVE HER saltburn reference … girly not shy about her MAN.”

Check out the adorable clip and the entertaining comments below.

More details about Sabrina Carpenter’s Coachella 2024 performance

The recent and altered version of the Nonsense outro comes after Carpenter's boyfriend, Barry Keoghan, showed his support for her during the first weekend of Coachella. On Friday, April 12, the actor was observed enthusiastically moving to Carpenter's music in the desert, and even captured portions of her performance on film. Later on, he was seen joining Carpenter in a golf cart. The couple was also spotted spending time and socializing with Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

The duo sparked dating rumors in December 2023, after Carpenter's breakup with singer Shawn Mendes and Keoghan's split from girlfriend Alyson Sandro, with whom he shares a baby son, Brando. Additionally, Carpenter also announced that she would be releasing her new single, Expresso ahead of her Coachella performance. The song came out on April 11 and is currently available to stream.

