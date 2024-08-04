Sabrina Carpenter Performs New Song Slim Pickins From Upcoming Album Short N' Sweet; All We Know About The Track

Sabrina Carpenter, 25, surprised everyone as she unexpectedly sang a new song Slim Pickins from her upcoming album titled Short N’ Sweet.

On August 2, the 26-year-old singer performed at the Grammy Museum's Clive Davis Theater situated in Los Angeles. The singer was present at the location for a moderated discussion, performance, and a guest appearance by Jack Antonoff.

Carpenter sat on a stool and sang her viral song’s stripped-down versions with just limited instruments making the entire experience intimate and worthwhile.

At one point she said, “This one's cute and I just like, wanted to sing it for you today.” The 26-year-old added, “Super random of me so it's called ‘Slim Pickins’ and I hope you like it.”

She also graced the stage with her vocals singing her globally hit songs Espresson and Please Please Please during the event. During her performance, she donned a mid-length blue dress with a heart cutout. She left her hair loose and topped her look with nude heels.

Previously, the singer has spoken about what she felt about the virality of Espresso. During her interview with Rolling Stone, she said that he loved that people get her sense of humor.

Carpenter’s sense of humor is one of the things that her fans live by. Many clips of her having fun and showing off her humorous nature during concerts have been circulating online. Carpenter added during her interview that her hit came as an inspiration after her getaway to Crêperie, France. She continued saying that she, “decided to put that burden on other people.”

As per Teen Vogue, the singer made the revelation back in June that her sixth studio album titled Short N’ Sweet would be released on August 23 followed by the Short N’ Sweet Tour dates.

In other news, many people are speculating that she and actor Barry Keoghan’s romance has allegedly come to an end.

This rumor is making rounds on the internet as the songstress posted a cryptic TikTok that read, “Me saying goodbye to him bc I wasn't his #1 streamed artist,” as the Please Please Please song played in the background, per Teen Vogue.

Both individuals have not confirmed the news themselves if they are still seeing each other or have gone separate ways.

