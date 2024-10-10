Sacha Baron Cohen And Rosamund Pike To Star In THIS Upcoming Netflix Film; DEETS Inside

Sacha Baron Cohen and Rosamund Pike to star in Netflix’s Ladies First, a romantic-comedy helmed by Thea Sharrock. The film is adapted from a French film titled Je Ne Suis Pas Un Homme Facile directed by Eleonore Pourriat. It follows a womanizer, played by Cohen, living in a world dominated by women.

An opinionated female counterpart played by Pike will add to the complications of Cohen’s life. Under her creative partnership with Netflix, where she’s also sieving two other projects — Laura Dern-starrer Lonely Plane and Sofia Carson-starrer The Life List — Liza Chasin of 3dot Productions will be co-producing the film alongside Eleonore Dailly, Edouard de Lachomette, and Four By Two Films.

Cohen will be next seen opposite Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline in the Apple TV+ series Disclaimer directed by Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón. He last appeared on Netflix’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 which earned him an Oscar nomination. He’s also renowned for his roles in Borat and the animated movie Luca. His ‘mockumentary’ Borat Subsequent Moviefilm also earned him an Academy nod for its screenplay.

Pike, best known for her roles in Pride and Prejudice and Gone Girl, recently starred in the hit but controversial psychological thriller and dark comedy series Saltburn, where she portrayed a ditzy matriarch of a wealthy family. Moreover, she also appeared in the third season of Wheel of Time, Thumblite, and Now You See Me 3.

The actress is set to make her National Theater debut with Inter Alia by Suzie Miller, the creator behind legal drama Prima Facie which catapulted Jodie Comer to fame, earning her Oliver and Tony Awards.