Sadie Sink Opens Up About Filming Upcoming Final Season Of Stranger Things: 'It's Been Super Positive...'

Sadie Sink, who portrayed the character of Max in Netflix's hit series Stranger Things last three seasons, recently teased about her character's journey and fate in the upcoming final and fifth season after Max was left blind and fell into a coma in season 4.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sadie Sink, who will set to return to play Max Mayfield in the final season of Stranger Things, opened up about her experience filming the series as it's finally coming to an end.

Sink told the outlet that it's been "super positive," noting because it's the final season, and they "really want to savor every moment." The actress added that they all want to enjoy their time together and deliver a season that "everyone's been kind of waiting for."

Meanwhile, the series creators, The Duffer Brothers, recently confirmed to Variety that the Dear Zoe actress will play a "part" in the new season, as Ross Duffer mentioned that they don't want to reveal how that's possible, noting because her character Max, "she's in a coma."

On the other hand, Matt Duffer praised Sink's acting skills, saying that she had become more confident as an actor and in her choices before revealing that they filmed a scene with her recently that was "absolutely heartbreaking," saying, "I don't know how she hits those notes."



In a previous interview with Vulture, Sadie Sink revealed her experience playing the role of Max in Stranger Things. The actress shared that her journey on the series has been "rewarding" since she joined as a new character in season two when she was young. She said that at this point in the series, she feels "lucky" to have this plotline and a character with such "great development," and receiving a positive response from fans has been fulfilling.

Sink mentioned that she always felt like the "new kid" on the series, and having the opportunity to showcase Max’s strength and perseverance was a proud moment for her, something she hadn’t anticipated while filming.

She explained that being part of such a large ensemble show means you never know what to expect in the script or what acting skills you'll get to showcase each season. The actress said she was pleased that the Duffer brothers "trusted" her with this material for season four, noting, "I wanted to do the best job I could for them and do justice for Max."

Meanwhile, Stranger Things seasons 1,2,3 and 4 are available for streaming on Netflix. However, a premiere date for season five has yet to be announced.