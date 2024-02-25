SAG Awards 2024: Billie Eilish Signs Melissa McCarthy's Forehead Onstage; Internet Calls It 'Iconic'

Melissa McCarthy was left starstruck by Billie Eilish during the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards and received the latter's autograph on her forehead while onstage in what is now being considered one of the most iconic moments of the SAG awards night. Both McCarthy and Eilish presented the award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series which went to The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri.

Here's Billie Eilish signing Melissa McCarthy's forehead at the #SAGAwards. pic.twitter.com/yeDZpga8cI — Netflix (@netflix) February 25, 2024

Billie Eilish signs Melissa McCarthy's forehead onstage

In one of the most hilarious yet iconic 2024 SAG Awards moments, Melissa McCarthy and Billie Eilish took to the stage to present the trophy for Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series, and McCarthy took the opportunity to fangirl over the Ocean Eyes singer. McCarthy reminded Eilish that they had met before several times, though Eilish seemed not to recall.

“We’ve actually met before, but it’s OK, it doesn’t matter. I mean, why would you remember that? You shouldn’t remember. We’ve meet twice, actually we’ve met thrice. You’ve met my daughters and one of my dogs,” McCarthy said to Eilish.

“Fun fact,” McCarthy continued, adding, “since you’re asking, I also met you originally in utero because your mom was my first improv teacher. And guess who she was pregnant with? It was you.” McCarthy has previously revealed that Maggie Baird, Eilish's mother, and brother Finneas O’Connell, were her improv teachers.

Eilish pretended to be stunned by the oversharing, saying, “Wow … that’s … a lot.” McCarthy went on by saying that she was trying to be more present, she asked Eilish to autograph her gown. “No, I don’t want to ruin it,” Eilish said.

McCarthy then offered up her silver gown along with another joke. “I thought you were going to be like, ‘I don’t want to ruin your pretty face,'” but Eilish said she didn’t care, so McCarthy produced a Sharpie and let Eilish put her signature on her forehead. The gag also included Eilish covering McCarthy’s mouth as she continued talking.

Billie Eilish brings 'Academiacore' to the SAG Awards 2024

Billie Eilish always brings her unique style, and at the SAG Awards 2024, she didn't disappoint. The singer brought her Academiacore best to the awards show. She sported a white dress shirt with a tie, complemented by a sweater vest. Completing the look with black pants and a loose updo, Eilish posed confidently on the red carpet. As a Grammy winner and a presenter at the awards show, she expressed her desire to look presentable during an interview with E!.

Eilish has often spoken about why she dresses the way she does. In 2023, Singer Billie Eilish fired back at what she saw as an unfair focus on women’s physiques. “Nobody ever says a thing about men’s bodies. If you’re muscular, cool. If you’re rail thin, cool,” she said. Eilish also said, “If you have a dad bod, cool. If you’re pudgy, love it! Everybody’s happy with it. You know why? Because girls are nice. They don’t give a f*** because we see people for who they are!”

She also stated that despite having big b**bs, she never felt like a woman and she doesn’t feel feminine or desirable. Eilish expressed, “I’ve never felt like a woman, to be honest with you. I’ve never felt desirable. I’ve never felt feminine. I have to convince myself that I’m a pretty girl. I identify as ‘she/her’ and things like that, but I’ve never really felt like a girl.” She has become renowned for wearing baggy clothes and said she hated it when people suddenly sexualized her when she changed her trademark look and showed off skin.

Eilish further said, “I wasn’t trying to have people not sexualise me. But I didn’t want people to have access to my body, even visually. I wasn’t strong enough and secure enough to show it. If I had shown it at that time, I would have been completely devastated if people had said anything. Maybe, my not really caring about being sexualised is because I’ve never felt desired or desirable."

