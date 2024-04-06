How Many New Followers Did Billie Eilish Gain After Adding Everyone To Her Close Friends List? Find Out

Billie Eilish made the smartest move ahead of the release of her third studio album. The two-time Academy Award winner set her fans on a whirlwind after she squeezed all of her 100-plus million followers into her Close Friends list on Instagram this week. The stunt drove millions of followers to want in on the exclusive Story-viewing opportunity.

A data tracking company, CrowdTangle, assessed Eilish's sudden influx of followers and discovered she had gained 7 million followers within two days. The pop star is using the tactic to promote her upcoming album by posting bits of artwork that seemingly align with the album's theme.

Millions of Billie Eilish fans join her Close Friends list

Fair to say, fans were taken aback by the 22-year-old star's unexpected stunt. CrowdTangle revealed that 3.17 million followers joined Billie Eilish's Instagram family between Wednesday and Thursday. Furthermore, Thursday to Friday brought in another 3.9 million users intending to join the nine-time Grammy winner's Close Friends list.

According to the report, the Bad Guy singer's Instagram handle witnessed a 6.4% growth within a week. Fans following her Close Friends story updates saw indistinct pictures of artwork flashing blue hues. Similar themed pictures were recently put up on new billboards across New York and Los Angeles, per Billboard. Fans speculate that these are easter eggs for her latest album, BE3*, to be produced by Interscope Records.

Advertisement

An official release date for the album is still due, but BE3* is anticipated to be released in the first half of 2024. Teasers are already on the way, as fans noticed lines in blue lettering that are probably song lyrics. One read, “She’s the headlights I’m the deer,” while another stated, “I try to live in black and white.”

Billie Eilish voices for sustainability of wasteful vinyl variants

Earlier this month, the Ocean Eyes singer expressed concern for climate issues regarding pop artists releasing multiple vinyl variants of the same album. “It’s some of the biggest artists in the world making f*****g 40 different vinyl packages that have a different unique thing just to get you to keep buying more. It’s so wasteful, and it’s irritating to me that we’re still at a point where you care that much about your numbers and you care that much about making money — and it’s all your favorite artists doing that sh*t,” Eilish told Billboard in a recent interview.

After her statements circled back to mainstream media, several fans, mostly Swifties, slammed the singer for presumably dissing Taylor Swift among other artists. They felt Eilish’s comments were directed at the Cruel Summer songstress because she was marketing her albums in multiple pastel colors. Eilish clarified her intention by putting up an Instagram story on March 31.

The Lovely singer wrote, “Okay so it would be awesome if people would stop putting words into my mouth and actually read what I said in that Billboard article. I wasn’t singling anyone out, these are industry-wide systemic issues.” In the Billboard interview, Billie’s mother chimed in by suggesting that a limitation of four designs per vinyl release must be implemented for all artists for matters of sustainability.

ALSO READ: Billie Eilish Counters Netizens Claiming Her 'Wasteful' Comments Were About Taylor Swift; Find Out What She Said