Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2: Nicole Kidman Returns As Masha Alongside Henry Golding, Mark Strong And More

The drama's second season will once more center around Kidman's Masha's spa resort and include a new group of series regulars led by Henry Golding, Mark Strong, and Lena Olin. Character information is being kept under wraps, with the exception of their names (Peter, David, and Helena, respectively).

Along with the previously revealed Murray Bartlett, Annie Murphy, Dolly De Leon, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, King Princess, Aras Aydin, Lucas Englander, and Christine Baranski, who all have recurring parts, the cast also includes some new members, Henry Golding (Old Guard 2) as Peter, Mark Strong (1917) as David, and Lena Olin as Helena (One Life). Kidman is also an executive producer for the series, via her Blossom Films banner, which is based on Fifth Season and Bruna Papandrea's Made Up Stories.

Despite being the most recent addition to the group, Golding has acted in several high-profile roles since his breakthrough performance as the romantic lead in the romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians (2018). These productions include A Simple Favour, Last Christmas, The Gentlemen, and Snake Eyes. The longest-running career is that of Olin, who has worked on everything from classics like Fanny and Alexander (1982) and The Unbearable Lightness of Being (1988) to contemporary films like Spaceman and Upgraded (2024). Strong has demonstrated a similar variety by portraying both pure villains in films like Shazam! and heroic roles in Kingsman: The Secret Service.

Nine Perfect Strangers is based on the same-titled novel by Liane Moriarty. With an all-star ensemble that included Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Shannon, and Manny Jacinto, the drama debuted in August 2021. The Hollywood Reporter revealed in May 2022 that producers were thinking about a second season, given the show was filed for an Emmy as an ongoing drama instead of an anthology or limited series. This suggestion of a second season first arose.

The star-studded cast of Nine Perfect Strangers

Olin will portray Helena, Strong will play David, and Golding will play Peter in the second season. They join the previously announced musicians King Princess, Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus, The Last Of Us), Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness), Maisie Richardson-Sellers (Undeclared War), Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek), Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age), Lucas Englander (Transatlantic), and Aras Aydin.

The streamer claims that Nine Perfect Strangers, which debuted as a limited series in September 2021, became the most-watched Hulu original ever on premiere day and after five days on the platform, regardless of genre (drama, comedy, limited series, or unscripted). The series' original creators are The Fifth Season, Bruna Papandrea's Made Up Stories, Kidman's Blossom Films, and David E. Kelley.

Five years after the second season of Big Little Lies concluded, Kidman is currently working on the show's third season. The actress recently disclosed that her teenage daughter encouraged her to create a third installment after watching the series for the first time. She stated: "No, she was like. There's no conversation left. There must be a third series. I'm over the conversation. I am too tired of circling it. Simply finish it. An adolescent is necessary to say, "Enough. Simply put, do it."

