SAG Awards 2024: The Bear Wins Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble In A Comedy Series

The Bear won big at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards by taking home the outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series award. This year's SAG Awards marked its live debut on Netflix. In January 2023, Netflix struck an 11th hour deal to televise the show, after its previous deal with TBS/TNT expired in May 2022, but the previous year's ceremony was broadcast on Netflix's YouTube channel because Netflix was still experimenting with live broadcasts at that time.

Screen Actors Guild Awards also known as SAG Awards are accolades given by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). The award was founded in 1995 to recognize outstanding performances in movie and prime time television. SAG Awards have been one of the major awards events in the Hollywood film industry since then, along with the Golden Globe Awards and the Oscars. SAG awards focus both on individual performances and on the work of the entire ensemble of a drama series and comedy series, and the cast of a motion picture.

The Bear wins Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Bear has swept the comedy genres, winning best comedy awards at the Emmy Awards and the Golden Globes and the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a comedy series in the 2024 SAG Awards. The dark comedy follows the lives and stressors of Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a renowned chef who returns to his hometown Chicago, to run a local favorite beef shop.

The show grapples with grief, addiction and high-pressure restaurant situations, while focusing on the deep, and sometimes tumultuous, relationships in the family-owned business.

Abby Elliott accepted the award on behalf the cast, saying, "This is so crazy. See? Thank you guys so much. We're so, so honored. We want to thank FX we want to thank John Landgraf and everyone there. Chris Storer, Joanna Calo, our producers. Our brilliant, brilliant writers Jeanie Bacharach, our casting director, we are so unbelievably grateful to you.The crew costume team, Courtney [Wheeler], Lariana [Santiago], hair and makeup Ally [Vickers] and Ignacia [Soto-Aguilar]."

"You guys have helped create these characters with us and you're true artists," she continued. "We also want to thank everyone who's supported actors along the way. Our parents, drama teachers, friends who let asleep on their couches for months on end. And people who have helped us self tape auditions, restaurants who have given us free beer after comedy shows and plays. Thank you so much. This is for you."

The other nominees in the category included Abbott Elementary, Barry, Only Murders in the Building and Ted Lasso.

About the series, The Bear

The Bear is an American comedy-drama television series created by Christopher Storer. It premiered on Hulu on June 23, 2022, and stars Jeremy Allen White as an award-winning chef who returns to his hometown of Chicago to manage the chaotic kitchen at his deceased brother's sandwich shop. The supporting cast includes Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott, and Matty Matheson.

In July 2022, it was renewed for a ten-episode second season, which was released on June 22, 2023. In November 2023, the series was renewed for a third season, which will be released in June 2024.The sandwich shop interior is copied from the Chicago shop Mr. Beef on Orleans Street, in River North. The creator was a frequent patron and a friend of the owner's son.[6]

The series has received critical acclaim, particularly for its writing, directing, acting, and production values, as well as its examination of its subject matter. The first season received ten Primetime Emmy Awards including Outstanding Comedy Series and acting wins for White, Moss-Bachrach, and Edebiri. The Bear has also won four Golden Globe Awards, with acting wins for White and Edebiri and the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy in 2024

