Billie Eilish Joins Lana Del Ray's Coachella 2024 Set As Special Guest; Fans Call Their Performance 'Unreal'

This year’s Coachella was truly a treat for fans as many stars performed and left the audience in awe. Among many stars, Lana Del Rey also gave an amazing performance. Her fans got an unforgettable experience as they saw two icons, her and Billie Eilish, give a banger of a performance on stage.

Billie Eilish looked happier than ever as she joined Lana Del Rey on her headlining set on stage at Coachella 2024. The fans got excited to see them perform together.

For many fans, this surprise was very unreal. Social media was flooded with many fans expressing their excitement. One fan called this experience "Unreal" on X. While both the singers have earned a lot in terms of their stardom, their fans left no stone unturned to show them some support.

This is so unreal I can’t breathe — LaNiya Baca (@LaniyaBaca21918) April 13, 2024

More on Lana Del Rey and Billie Eilish's performance

The performance was creatively presented. As per WION, Billie joined the Lust For Life singer on stage, she was standing on the glided balcony which was overlooking the main stage.

Both the stars performed their iconic songs. Both singers performed the rendition of Ocean Eyes, by Billie Eilish. The song was a 2016 hit. Later on, they performed Lana’s iconic song Video Games released in 2012.

The Bad Guy singer couldn't contain her praise for Lana. During the performance, Billie said, “(She) is the reason for half of you b**ches’ existence, including mine."

Lana also expressed her admiration towards Billie and said, “The voice of our generation, the voice of your generation. I’m so f**king grateful she’s standing next to me right now singing my favorite song of hers!”

Voices of a generation



Watch more from the Coachella Stage all weekend on the @Youtube livestream at https://t.co/369m1pWQBo pic.twitter.com/CHCyTBKcuX — Coachella (@coachella) April 13, 2024

Lana Del Rey’s and Billie Eilish's outfits during their performance

Lana Del Rey is known mostly for wearing floral print outfits during her on-stage performances. She ditched that this time and gave a refreshing flare to her on-stage style.

As per People, Lana wore a glittery periwinkle-colored dress. The dress had a midriff cutout along with pleats that featured in the skirt of the dress. She let her hair lose styled in soft waves. As per the outlet, she completed the outfit with glittery silver boots with a spiked heel by Christian Louboutin.

Billie Eilish, presented herself in her usual classic style, wearing an oversized plaid shirt paired with a pair of jeans. Both the singers complimented each other on stage.

ALSO READ: Shakira Surprises Coachella Crowd, Announces World Tour In Support Of Latest Album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran