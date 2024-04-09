Billie Eilish Announces Release Of New Album Hit Me Hard And Soft; Deets Inside

Billie Eilish is entering a new musical era.

The 22-year-old, Oscar-winning singer-songwriter, on Monday, April 8, announced that her new album, the third of her career, titled Hit Me Hard and Soft, will be coming out this spring.

Sharing the cover art of the much-anticipated album — which sees her sinking underwater, seemingly after falling from the other side of the door that makes the top half of the album cover — Eilish confirmed that her next LP will drop on May 17.

More on Hit Me Hard and Soft — Eilish’s third studio album

Taking to her Instagram on Monday to announce her new album, Eilish wrote, “MY THIRD ALBUMMMMMMMMMMM COMES OUT MAY 17THHHHHHHHHHHHH AHHHHHHHHH.”

Further noting that she feels “nervy and excited,” the Bad Guy singer informed her fans and followers that instead of doing singles, “i want to give it to you all at once.”

Like her first two albums, 2019s When We All Fall Asleep and Where Do We Go? and 2021s Happier Than Ever, her brother Finneas has produced the new LP, per Eilish herself, who in her aforementioned Instagram post wrote, “finneas and I truly could not be more proud of this album and we absolutely can't wait for you to hear it.”

Eilish’s album announcement came hours after the musician shared an eerie video teasing it, in which she descends deeper and deeper into an abyss of dark blue water, her hand trying to emerge on the surface without avail. Just when it seems she's about to sink into oblivion, a stranger’s hand comes into the frame and latches onto her arm.

“Ready?” the Ocean Eyes singer captioned the video.

A few hours before she posted the teaser, Eilish wrote on her Instagram stories, “I’M TELLING YOU SOMETHING TOMORROW.”

Leading up to her big announcement, the nine-time Grammy winner teased her upcoming era via mysterious billboards across New York and Los Angeles, advertising what we suppose would be her new lyrics. One of them read, “She's the headlights; I'm the deer.” Another one read, “I try to live in black and white,” while a third billboard added, “Did I cross the line?”

Eilish also recently added all of her Instagram followers to her close friend's list, a move that earned her 7 million new followers in just two days, per Billboard. On her Instagram, Billie has been posting blue-hued artwork and messages.

Beef with Rolling Stone: They brought it on themselves

Following Eilish’s album announcement on Monday, Rolling Stone, the pop culture magazine, without any regard for the star singer’s wishes to keep things under wraps until May 17, released the album’s tracklist in an online article.

Eilish, clearly annoyed by the said article, took to her Instagram to blast the publication.

“F**k you guys @Rolling Stone,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram story.

Although Rolling Stone has since updated their article, screenshots of the original story containing Eilish's track list have already made the rounds on Reddit, per News.com.au.

